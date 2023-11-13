The Game Awards 2023: la lista completa dei finalisti in gara

Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista dei finalisti per i The Game Awards 2023. Vediamo l'elenco completo dei titoli in gara divisi per categorie.

Come promesso, pochi minuti fa, Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista completa dei finalisti dei The Game Awards 2023, gli Oscar del Videogioco in programma il prossimo 7 dicembre alle 01:30, ora italiana. Da ora fino al 6 dicembre, gli utenti e le giuria in gara potranno dunque votare quali saranno i titoli che verranno premiati nel corso della serata, nonché il gioco che si aggiudicherà infine l’ambito titolo di Game of the Year.

Vediamo la lista completa delle nomination:

Game of the Year:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior Game Direction:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior adattamento:

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Miglior Narrativa:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Miglior Art Direction:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior colonna sonora e musica:

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior design audio:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Miglior performance:

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovazione in accessibilità:

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact (impatto culturale, sociale…):

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Miglior gioco in continuo aggiornamento:

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Miglior supporto alla community:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Miglior gioco indie:

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Miglior gioco indie di debutto:

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Miglior gioco mobile:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Miglior gioco AR/VR:

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Miglior gioco d’azione:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Miglior gioco d’azione e avventura:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior gioco di ruolo:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Miglior picchiaduro:

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Miglior gioco per famiglie:

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior gioco di simulazione o strategia:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Miglior gioco di guida:

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Miglior gioco multigiocatore (presentato da Discord):

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Come possiamo vedere, tra i giochi più nominati troviamo Baldur’s Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 che si è aggiudicato diverse nomination per quanto riguarda le categorie principali. Grande assente, invece, Starfield tra i nominati al GOTY, tra cui invece trova spazio a sorpresa il Remake di Resident Evil 4.

Per il resto, sappiamo che quest’anno ci sarà un vero scontro tra titani tra i titoli in gara. Il 2023 è stato l’anno dei giochi colossali tra Tears of The Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield nonché tutta una serie di produzioni di pregio tra cui figurano non per ultimi Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Diablo 4 e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Insomma, questa nuova edizione dei The Game Awards si prospetta assolutamente scoppiettante, un’evento imperdibile per tutti gli amanti dei videogiochi.