Sega e Atlus: annunciata la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2023
SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la propria lineup di titoli che saranno presenti nel corso del Tokyo Game Show 2023.
SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la propria lineup di titoli che saranno presenti nel corso del Tokyo Game Show 2023, il consueto evento annuale che si terrà tra il 21 e il 24 settembre 2023. Si tratta di una lista piuttosto corposa che include anche Sonic Supertars, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name e Persona 3 Reload. Di seguito vi riportiamo la lista completa dei giochi Sega e Atlus, inclusi quelli di terze parti di compagnie partner.
Sega
- ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Atlus
- Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Partner di terze parti
- My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – DMM Games
- EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – Electronic Arts
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Plaion
- Payday 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Plaion
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Warner Bros. Games
Vi ricordiamo che qualche ora fa anche Level-5 ha svelato la sua line-up di titoli per il Tokyo Game Show 2023 che includerà anche il nuovo Professor Layton, annunciato qualche mese fa con pochissimi dettagli.
