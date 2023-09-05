Sega e Atlus: annunciata la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2023

SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la propria lineup di titoli che saranno presenti nel corso del Tokyo Game Show 2023.

di Roberta Pagnotta

SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la propria lineup di titoli che saranno presenti nel corso del Tokyo Game Show 2023, il consueto evento annuale che si terrà tra il 21 e il 24 settembre 2023. Si tratta di una lista piuttosto corposa che include anche Sonic Supertars, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name e Persona 3 Reload. Di seguito vi riportiamo la lista completa dei giochi Sega e Atlus, inclusi quelli di terze parti di compagnie partner.

Sega

  • ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Atlus

  • Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Partner di terze parti

  • My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – DMM Games
  • EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – Electronic Arts
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Plaion
  • Payday 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Plaion
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Warner Bros. Games

Vi ricordiamo che qualche ora fa anche Level-5 ha svelato la sua line-up di titoli per il Tokyo Game Show 2023 che includerà anche il nuovo Professor Layton, annunciato qualche mese fa con pochissimi dettagli.

 

 

