Razzie Awards 2024: peggiore film all’horror su Winnie The Pooh, ecco i “vincitori”

Sono stati assegnati i Razzie Awards 2024, e tra i premiati ci sono Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey e Megan Fox.

Il giorno prima della notte degli Oscar sono stati assegnati i Razzie Awards 2024, che hanno assegnato i premi per i peggiori film. Il lungometraggio che ha ricevuto più riconoscimenti è stato il titolo horror su Winnie The Pooh, mentre Megan Fox ha ottenuto due Razzie.

Ecco tutti i vincitori.

PEGGIOR FILM

L’Esorcista – Il credente

I mercenari 4 – Expendables

Shark 2 – L’abisso

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

PEGGIORE ATTORE

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Shark 2 – L’abisso

Jon Voight / Mercy (VINCITORE)

PEGGIORE ATTRICE

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde (VINCITORE)

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / I mercenari 4 – Expendables (VINCITORE)

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (il Papa) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / I mercenari 4 – Expendables (VINCITORE)

PEGGIORE COPPIA

Qualsiasi coppia di mercenari / I mercenari 4 – Expendables

Due degli investitori che hanno utilizzato 400 milioni di dollari per acquisire i diritti de L’Esorcista

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Pimpi in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

PEGGIORE PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF o SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

L’Esorcista – Il credente

I mercenari 4 – Expendables

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / I mercenari 4 – Expendables

Ben Wheatley / Shark 2 – L’Abisso

PEGGIORE SCENEGGIATURA

L’Esorcista – Il Credente

I mercenari 4 – Expendables

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (VINCITORE)