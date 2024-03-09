Razzie Awards 2024: peggiore film all’horror su Winnie The Pooh, ecco i “vincitori”
Sono stati assegnati i Razzie Awards 2024, e tra i premiati ci sono Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey e Megan Fox.
Il giorno prima della notte degli Oscar sono stati assegnati i Razzie Awards 2024, che hanno assegnato i premi per i peggiori film. Il lungometraggio che ha ricevuto più riconoscimenti è stato il titolo horror su Winnie The Pooh, mentre Megan Fox ha ottenuto due Razzie.
Ecco tutti i vincitori.
PEGGIOR FILM
L’Esorcista – Il credente
I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Shark 2 – L’abisso
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
PEGGIORE ATTORE
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Shark 2 – L’abisso
Jon Voight / Mercy (VINCITORE)
PEGGIORE ATTRICE
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde (VINCITORE)
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / I mercenari 4 – Expendables (VINCITORE)
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (il Papa) The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / I mercenari 4 – Expendables (VINCITORE)
PEGGIORE COPPIA
Qualsiasi coppia di mercenari / I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Due degli investitori che hanno utilizzato 400 milioni di dollari per acquisire i diritti de L’Esorcista
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Pimpi in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
PEGGIORE PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF o SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
L’Esorcista – Il credente
I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
PEGGIOR REGISTA
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Ben Wheatley / Shark 2 – L’Abisso
PEGGIORE SCENEGGIATURA
L’Esorcista – Il Credente
I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (VINCITORE)