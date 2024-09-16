Durante la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2024 si sono distinte serie acclamate da pubblico e critica come Shogun e The Bear, ma non solo.

Nel corso della nottata si sono svolti gli Emmy Awards 2024, i premi destinati alle migliori serie e produzioni televisive. La 76esima cerimonia di premiazione ha visto trionfare, tra gli altri The Bear e Shogun. Ma ci sono stati anche altri titoli che si sono distinti.

Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024.

MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun (VINCITORE)

Slow Horses

Three Body Problem

MIGLIORE COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks (VINCITORE)

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIORE MINISERIE O PRODUZIONE ANTOLOGICA

Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

MIGLIORE REALITY

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors (VINCITORE)

The Voice

MIGLIORE TALK SHOW

The Daily Show (VINCITORE)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MIGLIORE VARIETÀ

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (VINCITORE)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

MIGLIORE FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady (VINCITORE)

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (VINCITORE)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (VINCITORE)

Dominic West – The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or

MIGLIORE SERIE O FILM ANTOLOGICO

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMMEDIA

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks (VINCITORE)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shogun (VINCITORE)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (VINCITORE)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (VINCITORE)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMMEDIA

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (VINCITORE)

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris – Fargo (VINCITORE)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (VINCITORE)

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (VINCITORE)

Hanna Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

MIGLIORE REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Abbott Elementary: “Party” – Randall Einhorn

The Bear: “Fishes” – Christopher Storer (VINCITORE)

The Bear: “Honeydew” – Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen: “Refined Aggression” – Guy Ritchie

Hacks: “Bulletproof” – Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show: “I’m the Pappy” – Mary Lou Belli

MIGLIORE REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Crown: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” – Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show: “The Overview Effect” – Mimi Leder

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “First Date” – Hiro Murai

Shōgun: “Crimson Sky” – Frederick E. O. Toye (VINCITORE)

Slow Horses: “Strange Games” – Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: “Beat L.A.” – Salli Richardson-Whitfield

MIGLIORE REGIA IN UNA MINISERIE

Baby Reindeer: “Episode 4” – Weronika Tofilska

Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: “Pilot” – Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry: “Poirot” – Millicent Shelton

Ripley – Steven Zaillian (VINCITORE)

True Detective: Night Country – Issa López

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Abbott Elementary: “Career Day” – Quinta Brunson

The Bear: “Fishes” – Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo

Girls5eva: “Orlando” – Meredith Scardino e Sam Means

Hacks: “Bulletproof” – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, e Jen Statsky (VINCITORE)

The Other Two: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good” – Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider

What We Do in the Shadows: “Pride Parade” – Jake Bender e Zach Dunn

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Crown: “Ritz” – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout: “The End” – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “First Date” – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Shōgun: “Anjin” – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Shōgun: “Crimson Sky” – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

Slow Horses: “Negotiating with Tigers” – Will Smith (VINCITORE)

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE

Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd (VINCITORE)

Black Mirror: “Joan Is Awful” – Charlie Brooker

Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers: “You’re Wonderful” – Ron Nyswaner

Ripley – Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country: “Part 6” – Issa López