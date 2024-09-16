Nel corso della nottata si sono svolti gli Emmy Awards 2024, i premi destinati alle migliori serie e produzioni televisive. La 76esima cerimonia di premiazione ha visto trionfare, tra gli altri The Bear e Shogun. Ma ci sono stati anche altri titoli che si sono distinti.
Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024.
MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMMATICA
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun (VINCITORE)
Slow Horses
Three Body Problem
MIGLIORE COMMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks (VINCITORE)
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
The Bear
What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIORE MINISERIE O PRODUZIONE ANTOLOGICA
Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIORE REALITY
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors (VINCITORE)
The Voice
MIGLIORE TALK SHOW
The Daily Show (VINCITORE)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MIGLIORE VARIETÀ
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (VINCITORE)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
MIGLIORE FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady (VINCITORE)
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (VINCITORE)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (VINCITORE)
Dominic West – The Crown
MIGLIORE SERIE O FILM ANTOLOGICO
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMMEDIA
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks (VINCITORE)
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai – Shogun (VINCITORE)
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (VINCITORE)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofia Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (VINCITORE)
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMMEDIA
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (VINCITORE)
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Lamorne Morris – Fargo (VINCITORE)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (VINCITORE)
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (VINCITORE)
Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE ANTOLOGICA
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIORE REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
Abbott Elementary: “Party” – Randall Einhorn
The Bear: “Fishes” – Christopher Storer (VINCITORE)
The Bear: “Honeydew” – Ramy Youssef
The Gentlemen: “Refined Aggression” – Guy Ritchie
Hacks: “Bulletproof” – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show: “I’m the Pappy” – Mary Lou Belli
MIGLIORE REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
The Crown: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” – Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show: “The Overview Effect” – Mimi Leder
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “First Date” – Hiro Murai
Shōgun: “Crimson Sky” – Frederick E. O. Toye (VINCITORE)
Slow Horses: “Strange Games” – Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: “Beat L.A.” – Salli Richardson-Whitfield
MIGLIORE REGIA IN UNA MINISERIE
Baby Reindeer: “Episode 4” – Weronika Tofilska
Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: “Pilot” – Gus Van Sant
Lessons in Chemistry: “Poirot” – Millicent Shelton
Ripley – Steven Zaillian (VINCITORE)
True Detective: Night Country – Issa López
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
Abbott Elementary: “Career Day” – Quinta Brunson
The Bear: “Fishes” – Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo
Girls5eva: “Orlando” – Meredith Scardino e Sam Means
Hacks: “Bulletproof” – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, e Jen Statsky (VINCITORE)
The Other Two: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good” – Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider
What We Do in the Shadows: “Pride Parade” – Jake Bender e Zach Dunn
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
The Crown: “Ritz” – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout: “The End” – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “First Date” – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
Shōgun: “Anjin” – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks
Shōgun: “Crimson Sky” – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente
Slow Horses: “Negotiating with Tigers” – Will Smith (VINCITORE)
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE
Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd (VINCITORE)
Black Mirror: “Joan Is Awful” – Charlie Brooker
Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers: “You’re Wonderful” – Ron Nyswaner
Ripley – Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country: “Part 6” – Issa López