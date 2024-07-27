Com’è ormai consuetudine, durante il San Diego Comic-Con sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2024, si tratta degli Oscar dei fumetti. Ecco qui di seguito l’elenco dei candidati con i rispettivi vincitori.

Migliore storia breve

“Friendship Is Forever,” realizzato da Sam Maggs e Keisha Okafor, in My Little Pony 40th Celebration (IDW)

“The Kelpie,” di Becky Cloonan, in Four Gathered on Christmas Eve (Dark Horse)

“The Lady of the Lake,” di Joe S. Farrar e Guilherme Grandizolli, in BUMP: A Horror Anthology #3 (BUMP)

“Talking to a Hill,” di Larry Hancock e Michael Cherkas, in Comics for Ukraine (Zoop)

“World’s Finest, Part 1,” di Tom King e Belen Ortega, in Wonder Woman #3 (DC)

Migliore numero unico / One Shot

Horologist, di Jared Lee e Cross (Grim Film)

Nightwing #105, ad opera di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC)

Star Trek: Day of Blood—Shax’s Best Day, di Ryan North e Derek Charm (IDW)

Superman 2023 Annual, di Joshua Williamson e altri (DC)

Sweet Paprika: Black, White, & Pink, di Mirka Andolfo e altri (Image)

Miglior serie regolare

Birds of Prey, di Kelly Thompson e Leonardo Basto Romero (DC)

Nightwing, di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC Comics)

Shazam! di Mark Waid e Dan Mora (DC)

Transformers, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Image Skybound)

Wonder Woman, di Tom King e Daniel Sampere (DC)

Migliore serie limitata

The Cull, di Kelly Thompson e Mattia De Iulis (Image)

Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, realizzato da Frank Tieri e Inaki Miranda (IDW)

Kill Your Darlings, di Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, e Robert Quinn (Image)

PeePee PooPoo, di Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)

Superman: Lost, di Christopher Priest e Carlo Pagulayan (DC)

Migliore nuova serie

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, di Patrick Horvath (IDW)

Black Cloak, di Kelly Thompson e Meredith McClaren (Image)

Local Man, di Tim Seeley e Tony Fleecs (Image)

Phantom Road, di Jeff Lemire e Gabriel Hernández Walta (Image)

Somna: A Bedtime Story, di Becky Cloonan e Tula Lotay (DSTLRY)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia

Bigfoot and Nessie: The Art of Getting Noticed, di Chelsea M. Campbell e Laura Knetzger (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Burt the Beetle Lives Here! di Ashley Spires (Kids Can Press)

Go-Go Guys, di Rowboat Watkins (Chronicle Books)

The Light Inside, di Dan Misdea (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Milk and Mocha: Our Little Happiness, di Melani Sie (Andrews McMeel)

Tacos Today: El Toro & Friends, di Raúl the Third (HarperCollins/Versify)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi

Buzzing, di Samuel Sattin e Rye Hickman (Little, Brown Ink)

Mabuhay!, di Zachary Sterling (Scholastic Graphix)

Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir, di Pedro Martín (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin Young Readers)

Missing You, di Phellip Willian e Melissa Garabeli (Oni Press)

Saving Sunshine, di Saadia Faruqi e Shazleen Khan (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti

Blackward, di Lawrence Lindell (Drawn & Quarterly)

Danger and Other Unknown Risks, di Ryan North e Erica Henderson (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Frontera, di Julio Anta e Jacoby Salcedo (HarperAlley)

Lights, di Brenna Thummler (Oni Press)

Monstrous: A Transracial Adoption Story, di Sarah Myer (First Second/Macmillan)

My Girlfriend’s Child, vol. 1, di Mamoru Aoi (Seven Seas)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

How to Love: A Guide to Feelings & Relationships for Everyone, di Alex Norris (Candlewick/Walker Books)

I Was a Teenage Michael Jackson Impersonator, and Other Musical Meanderings, di Keith Knight (Keith Knight Press)

It’s Jeff: The Jeff-Verse #1, curato da Kelly Thompson e Gurihiru (Marvel)

Macanudo: Optimism Is for the Brave, di Liniers (Fantagraphics)

The Yakuza’s Bias, di Teki Yatsuda (Kodansha)

Migliore antologia

Comics for Ukraine, ad opera di Scott Dunbier (Zoop)

Deep Cuts, di Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Danilo Beyruth e altri (Image)

The Devil’s Cut, curata da Will Dennis (DSTLRY)

Marvel Age #1000, curata da Tom Brevoort (Marvel)

The Out Side: Trans & Nonbinary Comics, curata da The Kao, Min Christensen e David Daneman (Andrews McMeel)

Swan Songs di W. Maxwell Prince e altri (Image)

Migliore opera di non-fiction

Are You Willing to Die for the Cause?, realizzato da Chris Oliveros (Drawn & Quarterly)

Last on His Feet: Jack Johnson and the Battle of the Century, di Adrian Matejka e Youssef Daoudi (Liveright)

Messenger: The Legend of Muhammad Ali, di Marc Bernardin e Ron Salas (First Second/Macmillan)

Thing: Inside the Struggle for Animal Personhood, di Samuel Machado e Cynthia Sousa Machado con Steven M. Wise (Island Press)

Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, di Bill Griffith (Abrams ComicArts)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam, di Thien Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

A First Time for Everything, ad opera di Dan Santat (First Second/Macmillan)

In Limbo, di Deb JJ Lee (First Second/Macmillan)

Memento Mori, di Tiitu Takalo (Oni Press)

Sunshine: How One Camp Taught Me About Life, Death, and Hope, di Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Scholastic Graphix)

The Talk, di Darrin Bell (Henry Holt)

Migliore graphic novel (inedito)

Ashes, di Álvaro Ortiz (Top Shelf/IDW)

Eden II, di K. Wroten (Fantagraphics)

A Guest in the House, di Emily Carroll (First Second/Macmillan)

Parasocial, ad opera di Alex De Campi e Erica Henderson (Image)

Roaming, di Mariko Tamaki e Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore graphic novel (ristampa)

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise Treasury Edition, di Tradd Moore (Marvel)

The Good Asian, di Pornsak Pichetshote e Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

Hip Hop Family Tree: The Omnibus, di Ed Piskor (Fantagraphics)

Orange Complete Series Box Set, di Ichigo Takano (Seven Seas)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, di Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, e Nicola Scott (DC)

Migliore adattamento da altro medium

Bea Wolf, adattato da Zach Weinersmith e Boulet (First Second/Macmillan)

#DRCL midnight children, vol. 1, tratto da Bram Stoker’s Dracula, di Shin’ichi Sakamoto, traduzione di Caleb Cook (VIZ Media)

H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow over Innsmouth, adattato da Gou Tanabe, traduzione di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)

The Monkey King: The Complete Odyssey, adattato da Chaiko, traduzione di Dan Christensen (Magnetic)

Watership Down, di Richard Adams, adattato da James Sturm e Joe Sutphin (Ten Speed Graphic)

Migliore edizione americana di opera internazionale

Ashes, di Álvaro Ortiz (Top Shelf/IDW)

Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2, ad opera di Juan Díaz Canales e Juanjo Guarnido (Europe Comics)

A Boy Named Rose, di Gaëlle Geniller (Fairsquare Comics)

The Great Beyond, di Léa Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly)

Shubeik Lubeik, di Deena Mohamed (Pantheon Books/Penguin Random House)

Spa, di Erik Svetoft (Fantagraphics)

Migliore edizione americana di opere internazionali – Asia

DRCL midnight children, vol. 1, tratto da Bram Stoker’s Dracula, di Shin’ichi Sakamoto (VIZ Media)

Goodbye, Eri, di Tatsuki Fujimoto (VIZ Media)

The Horizon, vol. 1, di JH (Yen/Ize Press)

My Picture Diary, di Fujiwara Maki (Drawn & Quarterly)

River’s Edge, di Kyoko Okazaki (Kodansha)

The Summer Hikaru Died, vol. 1, di Mokumokuren Ajani Oloye (Yen Press)

Migliore riedizione di vecchie opere (strisce)

Dauntless Dames: High-Heeled Heroes of the Comic Strips, curata da Peter Maresca e Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)

David Wright’s Carol Day: Lance Hallam, ad opera di Roger Clark, Chris Killackey e Guy Mills (Slingsby Bros, Ink!)

Popeye Sundays Vol 3: The Sea Hag and Alice the Goon, di E.C. Segar, curata da Conrad Groth e Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies 1932-1935: Starring Bucky Bug and Donald Duck e Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies 1935-1939:

Starring Donald Duck and Big Bad Wolf, ad opera di David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Where I’m Coming From, di Barbara Brandon-Croft, curata da Peggy Burns e Tracy Hurren (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore riedizione di vecchie opere (versione fumetto)

Adventures Into Terror: The Atlas Comics Library, vol. 1, ad opera di Michael J. Vassallo (Fantagraphics)

All-Negro Comics 75th Anniversary Edition, curata da Chris Robinson (Very GOOD Books)

The Ballad of Halo Jones Full Colour Omnibus, di Alan Moore e Ian Gibson, curata da Olivia Hicks (2000AD/Rebellion)

The John Severin Westerns Featuring American Eagle, ad opera di Michael Dean (Fantagraphics)

Michael Golden’s Marvel Stories Artist’s Edition, curata da Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Migliore scrittore/scrittrice

Stephen Graham Jones, Earthdivers (IDW)

Mariko Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

Tom Taylor, Nightwing, Titans (DC)

Kelly Thompson, Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn, Black White and Redder (DC); Black Cloak, The Cull (Image); It’s Jeff, Captain Marvel (Marvel)

Mark Waid, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Shazam!, World’s Finest: Teen Titans (DC)

G. Willow Wilson, Poison Ivy (DC); Hunger and the Dusk (IDW)

Migliore autore unico/autrice unica

Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House (First Second/Macmillan)

Bill Griffith, Three Rocks (Abrams ComicArts)

Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers (Image Skybound)

Mokumokuren, The Summer Hikaru Died, vol. 1 (Yen Press)

Zoe Thorogood, Hack/Slash: Back To School (Image)

Tillie Walden, Clementine Book Two (Image Skybound)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o gruppo di matitisti e inchiostratori/inchiostratrici

Jason Shawn Alexander, Detective Comics (DC); Killadelphia, with Germán Erramouspe (Image)

Tula Lotay, Barnstormers: A Ballad of Love and Murder (Comixology Originals/Best Jackett)

Inaki Miranda, Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons (IDW)

Dan Mora, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Shazam! (DC)

Chris Samnee, Fire Power (Image Skybound)

Jillian Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

Jason Shawn Alexander, Blacula: Return of the King (Zombie Love Studios)

Chaiko, The Monkey King (Magnetic)

Juanjo Guarnido, Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2 (Europe Comics)

Liam Sharp, Nocterra: Nemesis Special (Best Jackett); Starhenge: The Dragon and the Boar (Image)

Martin Simmonds, Universal Monsters: Dracula (Image Skybound)

Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

Miglior cover

Jen Bartel, DC Pride 2023, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 (DC); Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin #1, Scarlet Witch #9, Sensational She-Hulk (Marvel)

Evan Cagle, Detective Comics (DC)

Jenny Frison, Alice Never After #1, BRZRKR: Fallen Empire #1 (BOOM! Studios); Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1–2, Poison Ivy #8, #12 (DC)

E. M. Gist, Expanse Dragon Tooth #1, Something Is Killing the Children #28 & #34, Wild’s End, vol 2 #4 (BOOM! Studios);

Amazing Spider-Man #23, Doctor Aphra #36, Moon Knight #3, Nightcrawlers #1, Wolverine #38 (Marvel)

Peach Momoko, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, various alternate covers (Marvel)

Dan Mora, Coda #3, Damn Them All #4, MMPR 30th Anniversary Special #1, Rare Flavours #3 (BOOM! Studios);

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Outsiders #1, Poison Ivy #9, Shazam!, Titans #1 (DC)

Miglior colorista

Jordie Bellaire, Batman, Birds of Prey (DC); Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special (IDW)

Matt Hollingsworth, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Punisher (Marvel)

Lee Loughridge, Red Zone (AWA); Edgeworld, Grammaton Punch, Nostalgia (Comixology Originals); The Devil’s Cut, Gone,

Somna (DSTLRY); Star Trek (IDW); Killadelphia (Image); Hunt. Kill. Repeat. (Mad Cave)

Dave McCaig, The Sacrificers (Image), The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Dean White, Conan the Barbarian (Titan Comics)

Migliore letterista

Lauren Bowes, Inside the Mind of Sherlock Holmes (Titan Comics)

Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House (First Second/Macmillan)

Bill Griffith, Three Rocks (Abrams ComicArts)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, The Witcher: Wild Animals (Dark Horse); Batman: City of

Madness, The Flash, Poison Ivy (DC); Black Cat Social Club (Humanoids); Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW); The Cull,

What’s the Furthest Place from Here? (Image)

Richard Starkings, Barnstormers: A Ballad of Love and Murder, Canary (Comixology Originals/Best Jackett); Parliament of Rooks (Comixology); Astro City, Battle Chasers (Image); Conan the Barbarian (Titan Comics)

Rus Wooton, Monstress, The Sacrificers (Image); Fire Power, Kroma, Transformers, The Walking Dead Deluxe, Universal Monsters:

Dracula, Void Rivals (Image Skybound); Hunt. Kill. Repeat., A Legacy of Violence, Nature’s Labyrinth (Mad Cave)

Migliore opera di graphic journalism

The Comics Journal #309; ad opera di Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti e Austin English (Fantagraphics)

“The Indirect Market,” di Brandon Schatz e Danica LeBlanc, comicsbeat.com

Rob Salkowitz, for Forbes, ICv2.com, Publishers Weekly

SKTCHD, di David Harper, www.sktchd.com

SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)

Migliore libro sul fumetto

Bryan Talbot: Father of the British Graphic Novel, di J. D. Harlock e Bryan Talbot (Brainstorm Studios)

Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography, ad opera di Dave Gibbons (Dark Horse)

Flamed Out: The Underground Adventures and Comix Genius of Willy Murphy, curata da Mark Burstein (Fantagraphics)

I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, di Michael Molcher (Rebellion)

The Pacific Comics Companion, di Stephan Friedt e Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean (Dark Horses)

Migliore saggio accademico

Asian Political Cartoons, di John A. Lent (University Press of Mississippi)

The Claremont Run: Subverting Gender in the X- Men, di J. Andrew Deman (University of Texas Press)

Desegregating Comics: Debating Blackness in the Golden Age of American Comics, curata da Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)

If Shehrazad Drew: Critical Writings on Arab Comics, di George Khoury-Jad (Sawaf Center for Arab Comics Studies and American University of Beirut Press)

In Visible Archives: Queer and Feminist Visual Culture in the 1980s, di Margaret Galvan (University of Minnesota Press)

Super Bodies: Comic Book Illustration, Artistic Styles, and Narrative Impact, ad opera di Jeffrey A. Brown (University of Texsas Press)

Migliore design

Bram Stoker’s Dracula e Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein box set, design di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic)

Gratuitous Ninja, di Ronald Wimberly, con il design di Chloe Scheffe (Beehive Books)

Inside the Mind of Sherlock Holmes, design di Donna Askem (Titan Comics)

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind, design di Josh Bernstein e Rob Schwager (Z2)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun First Stall Box Set, design di Wendy Chan (Yen Press)

Migliore webcomic

Asturias: The Origin of a Flag, di Javi de Castro, https://www.javidecastro.com/asturias-the-origin-of-a-flag

Daughter of a Thousand Faces, di Vel (Velinxi), https://tapas.io/series/daughter-of-a-thousand-faces/info (Tapas)

Lore Olympus, ad opera di Rachel Smythe, https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/s3-episode-226/viewer?title_no=1320&episode_no=231 (WEBTOON)

Matchmaker, vol. 6, di Cam Marshall at https://matchmakercomic.com/. (Silver Sprocket)

3rd Voice, di Evan Dahm, https://www.webtoons.com/en/canvas/3rd-voice/list?title_no=828919 (WEBTOON)

Unfamiliar, di Haley Newsome: https://tapas.io/series/unfamiliar/info (Tapas)

Migliore fumetto digitale

Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2. di Juan Díaz Canales e Juanjo Guarnido (Europe Comics)

Friday, di Ed Brubaker e Marcos Martin, vols. 7–8 (Panel Syndicate)

Parliament of Rooks, realizzato da Abigail Jill Harding (Comixology Originals)

Practical Defense Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff (delilahdirk.com)

A Witch’s Guide to Burning, di Aminder Dhaliwal (Instagram.com/aminder_d)