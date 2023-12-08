The Game Awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori

Scopriamo insieme tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023, evento tenutosi stanotte in diretta da Los Angeles.

di Simone Lelli

Finalmente abbiamo i risultati ufficiali delle votazioni dei The Game Awards 2023, evento tenutosi questa notte a Los Angeles. Tra i titoli hanno spiccato nomi come Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 e tanti altri giochi che hanno caratterizzato quest’anno. Ora però vediamo insieme tutti i vincitori.

Facendo un piccolo recap invece dei top titoli che erano in nomination, ecco il numero di premi vinti da ognuno:

  • Alan Wake 2: 3
    • Best Narrative
    • Best Art Direction
    • Best Game Direction
  • Baldur’s Gate 3: 6
    • Game of the Year
    • Best Performance
    • Best Community Support
    • Best RPG
    • Best Multiplayer
    • Players’ Voice
  • Forza Motorsport: 2
    • Innovation in accessibility
    • Best Racing/Sport

Ecco tutti i vincitori

Game of the Year

  • VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Game Direction

  • VINCITORE: Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Narrative

  • VINCITORE: Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Art Direction

  • VINCITORE: Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • VINCITORE: Final Fantasy XVI
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Alan Wake 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

  • VINCITORE: Hi-Fi Rush
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • esident Evil 4 Remake
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Performance

  • VINCITORE: Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

  • VINCITORE: Tchia
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Venba
  • Terra Nil

Best Ongoing

  • VINCITORE: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
  • Fortnite
  • Apex Legends
  • Genshin Impact
  • Final Fantasy XIV

Best Indie

  • VINCITORE: Sea of Stars
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • VINCITORE: Honkai Star Rail
  • Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Community Support

  • VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in accessibility

  • VINCITORE: Forza Motorsport
  • Diablo IV
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Mortal Kombat 1

Best VR/AR

  • VINCITORE: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Synapse

Best Action

  • VINCITORE: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • GhostRunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

  • VINCITORE: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Best RPG

  • VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting

  • VINCITORE: Street Fighter 6
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon’s All Stars Brawl 2
  • God of Rock
  • Pocket Bravery

Best Family

  • VINCITORE: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars

Best Sim/Strategy

  • VINCITORE: Pikmin 4
  • Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp
  • Cities Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sport/Racing

  • VINCITORE: Forza Motorsport
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • HotWheels Unleashed 2
  • F1 23
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

  • VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Debut Indie

  • VINCITORE: Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Adaptation

  • VINCITORE: The Last of Us HBO
  • Castelvania Notcurne
  • Gran Turismo
  • Super Mario Bros. The Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated

  • VINCITORE: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Players’ Voice

  • VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator e Esport

Content Creator of the Year

  • VINCITORE: Iron Mouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Best eSports Game

  • VINCITORE: Valorant
  • Counter Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile

Best eSports Athlete

  • VINCITORE: Faker
  • Demon1
  • Hydra
  • Imperial-Hal
  • Ruler
  • Zywoo

Best eSports Team

  • VINCITORE: JD Gaming
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Vitality

Best eSports Coach

  • VINCITORE: Potter
  • Homme
  • Gunba
  • XTQZZZ
  • Zonic

Best eSports Event

  • VINCITORE: LoL Global Championship 2023
  • Blast TV Paris 2023
  • Evo 2023
  • International Dota 2 Championships
  • Valorant Champions 2023
