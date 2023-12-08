The Game Awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori
Scopriamo insieme tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023, evento tenutosi stanotte in diretta da Los Angeles.
Finalmente abbiamo i risultati ufficiali delle votazioni dei The Game Awards 2023, evento tenutosi questa notte a Los Angeles. Tra i titoli hanno spiccato nomi come Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 e tanti altri giochi che hanno caratterizzato quest’anno. Ora però vediamo insieme tutti i vincitori.
Facendo un piccolo recap invece dei top titoli che erano in nomination, ecco il numero di premi vinti da ognuno:
- Alan Wake 2: 3
- Best Narrative
- Best Art Direction
- Best Game Direction
- Baldur’s Gate 3: 6
- Game of the Year
- Best Performance
- Best Community Support
- Best RPG
- Best Multiplayer
- Players’ Voice
- Forza Motorsport: 2
- Innovation in accessibility
- Best Racing/Sport
Ecco tutti i vincitori
Game of the Year
- VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Alan Wake 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Game Direction
- VINCITORE: Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Narrative
- VINCITORE: Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Art Direction
- VINCITORE: Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
- VINCITORE: Final Fantasy XVI
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Alan Wake 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
- VINCITORE: Hi-Fi Rush
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- esident Evil 4 Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Performance
- VINCITORE: Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Games for Impact
- VINCITORE: Tchia
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Chants of Sennaar
- A Space for the Unbound
- Venba
- Terra Nil
Best Ongoing
- VINCITORE: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Final Fantasy XIV
Best Indie
- VINCITORE: Sea of Stars
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- VINCITORE: Honkai Star Rail
- Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Community Support
- VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in accessibility
- VINCITORE: Forza Motorsport
- Diablo IV
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Mortal Kombat 1
Best VR/AR
- VINCITORE: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
Best Action
- VINCITORE: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- GhostRunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure
- VINCITORE: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Best RPG
- VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting
- VINCITORE: Street Fighter 6
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon’s All Stars Brawl 2
- God of Rock
- Pocket Bravery
Best Family
- VINCITORE: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
Best Sim/Strategy
- VINCITORE: Pikmin 4
- Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp
- Cities Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Best Sport/Racing
- VINCITORE: Forza Motorsport
- EA Sports FC 24
- HotWheels Unleashed 2
- F1 23
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
- VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Debut Indie
- VINCITORE: Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Adaptation
- VINCITORE: The Last of Us HBO
- Castelvania Notcurne
- Gran Turismo
- Super Mario Bros. The Movie
- Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated
- VINCITORE: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Players’ Voice
- VINCITORE: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Content Creator e Esport
Content Creator of the Year
- VINCITORE: Iron Mouse
- People Make Games
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Best eSports Game
- VINCITORE: Valorant
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
Best eSports Athlete
- VINCITORE: Faker
- Demon1
- Hydra
- Imperial-Hal
- Ruler
- Zywoo
Best eSports Team
- VINCITORE: JD Gaming
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Vitality
Best eSports Coach
- VINCITORE: Potter
- Homme
- Gunba
- XTQZZZ
- Zonic
Best eSports Event
- VINCITORE: LoL Global Championship 2023
- Blast TV Paris 2023
- Evo 2023
- International Dota 2 Championships
- Valorant Champions 2023