Razzie Awards 2023: Jared Leto peggiore attore, ecco tutti gli altri “vincitori”
Ecco i vincitori dei Razzie Awards 2023: Jared Leto ha ottenuto il riconoscimento di peggiore attore con Morbius, peggiore film a Blonde.
Son arrivati i responsi dei Razzie Awards 2023, ed hanno portato dei risultati piuttosto interessanti: a partire da Jared Leto, che si è assicurato il premio come peggiore attore grazie alla sua performance in Morbius. Mentre il peggiore film è stato Blonde.
Qui di seguito trovate tutti i “vincitori” dei Razzie Awards 2023:
PEGGIOR FILM
Blonde (VINCITORE)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
PEGGIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius (VINCITORE)
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
PEGGIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
I Razzies per la loro “43esima peggior nomination come attrice”
Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic World: Il Dominio
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
PEGGIOR REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
I sequel di 365 Days – 365 Days: This Day
e 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio (VINCITORE)
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
PEGGIORE ATTRCE NON PROTAGONISTA
Adria Arjona / Morbius (VINCITORE)
Lorraine Bracco (la sua voce) Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis (VINCITORE)
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
PEGGIORE COPPIA
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Entrambi i personaggi della scena nella camera da letto alla Casa Bianca / Blonde
Tom Hanks e la sua faccia in lattice (con il suo accento ridicolo) ELVIS (VINCITORE)
Andrew Dominik ed i suoi problemi con le donne/ Blonde
I due sequel di 365 Days (entrambi usciti nel 2022)
PEGGIOR REGISTA
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning (VINCITORE)
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio
PEGGIORE SCENEGGIATURA
Blonde /scritto da Andrew Dominik, dall’adattamento del libro di Joyce Carol Oates (VINCITORE)
Disney’s Pinocchio / Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz
(non autorizzato dagli eredi di Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, con storia di Treverrow & Derek Connolly
Morbius / Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
