Razzie Awards 2023: Jared Leto peggiore attore, ecco tutti gli altri “vincitori”

Son arrivati i responsi dei Razzie Awards 2023, ed hanno portato dei risultati piuttosto interessanti: a partire da Jared Leto, che si è assicurato il premio come peggiore attore grazie alla sua performance in Morbius. Mentre il peggiore film è stato Blonde.

Qui di seguito trovate tutti i “vincitori” dei Razzie Awards 2023:

PEGGIOR FILM

Blonde (VINCITORE)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

PEGGIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius (VINCITORE)

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

PEGGIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

I Razzies per la loro “43esima peggior nomination come attrice”

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic World: Il Dominio

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

PEGGIOR REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

I sequel di 365 Days – 365 Days: This Day

e 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio (VINCITORE)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

PEGGIORE ATTRCE NON PROTAGONISTA

Adria Arjona / Morbius (VINCITORE)

Lorraine Bracco (la sua voce) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis (VINCITORE)

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

PEGGIORE COPPIA

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Entrambi i personaggi della scena nella camera da letto alla Casa Bianca / Blonde

Tom Hanks e la sua faccia in lattice (con il suo accento ridicolo) ELVIS (VINCITORE)

Andrew Dominik ed i suoi problemi con le donne/ Blonde

I due sequel di 365 Days (entrambi usciti nel 2022)

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning (VINCITORE)

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

PEGGIORE SCENEGGIATURA

Blonde /scritto da Andrew Dominik, dall’adattamento del libro di Joyce Carol Oates (VINCITORE)

Disney’s Pinocchio / Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz

(non autorizzato dagli eredi di Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, con storia di Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless