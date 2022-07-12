Emmy Awards 2022: ecco tutte le nomination

Per gli Emmy Awards 2022, che sono arrivati alla loro 74esima edizione, sono state annunciate tutte le nomination. A condurre la cerimonia sono stati JB Smoove e Melissa Fumero. Per quanto riguarda le serie TV più nominate bisogna segnalare Succession, che ha conquistato 25 nomination, seguita da Ted Lasso e White Lotus con 20 nomination.

Le premiazioni degli Emmy Awards 2022 si divideranno in due sessioni: la prima che si svolgerà il 2 e 3 settembre, mentre la seconda il 12 settembre. Ecco tutte le nomination:

Migliore serie drammatica

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Migliore attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patricia Arquette – Scissione

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billyn Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Scissione

Christopher Walken – Scissione

Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

Migliore attrice in una commedia

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Migliore attore in una serie commedia

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – SNL

Migliore serie commedia

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Migliore attore in una miniserie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Migliore attrice in una miniserie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (FX)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Migliore serie antologica

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Migliore Talk Show

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Miglior programma di competizione TV

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Migliore serie animata

Arcane – When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Bob’s Burgers – Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner

Rick and Morty – Mort Dinner Rick Andre

I Simpson – Pixelated and Afraid

What If… ? – Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?