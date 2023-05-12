Summer Game Fest 2023: ecco la lista dei 40 sviluppatori ed editori presenti all’evento

È stata svelata ufficialmente la lista dei 40 sviluppatori ed editori che saranno presenti alla Summer Game Fest 2023 di giugno. Ecco l'elenco completo.

di Roberta Pagnotta

Tramite Twitter, Geoff Keighley ha svelato la lista dei editori e sviluppatori saranno presenti durante il suo Summer Game Fest, previsto per l’8 giugno 2023. Vediamo la lista in ordine alfabetico:

  • Activision
  • Amazon Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Behaviour Interactive
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt RED
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • Disney Interactive
  • Electronic Arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Gearbox Publishing
  • Grinding Gear Games
  • HoYoverse
  • Kabam
  • Larian Studios
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic: The Gathering
  • Microsoft (Xbox)
  • Neowiz
  • Netflix
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • North Beach Games
  • Paradox Interactive
  • Pearl Abyss
  • Phoenix Labs
  • PLAION
  • Pocket Pair
  • Razer
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • Second Dinner
  • SEGA
  • Smilegate Entertainment
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)
  • Square Enix
  • Techland
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Ubisoft
  • Valve (Steam)
  • Warner Bros. Games

Lo show durerà circa 2 ore e potete seguirlo tramite YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook e non solo. Ricordiamo, pero, che l’evento di Keighey non sarà l’unico show estivo in programma per quest’anno: sono infatti anche un nuovo appuntamento con l’Ubisoft Forward Live ed un Xbox Game Showcase, che sarà seguito anche da una diretta totalmente dedicata a Starfield. Sempre a giugno, infine, si terrà anche l’ormai consueto show di Devolver Digital che promette, come sempre, grandi sorprese e grandi follie.

 

 

