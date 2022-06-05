Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course tra i protagonisti del Summer Game Fest
Geoff Keighley ha annunciato che Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course sarà presente al Summer Game Fest. Ecco tutti i dettagli.
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course sarà tra i protagonisti del Summer Game Fest. Lo conferma un tweet pubblicato sul profilo twitter ufficiale dell’evento che annuncia che il 9 giugno potremo dare finalmente un nuovo sguardo al DLC dell’apprezzatissimo run ‘n’ gun ispirato ai cartoni animati degli anni ’30.
Yes, it's really coming on June 30th!
Tune into #SummerGameFest on Thursday for an exclusive new look at Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course from @studiomdhr
Streaming live at https://t.co/gO9QVWnsZd at 11a PT/2p ET/6p GMT, plus live in @IMAX – https://t.co/AwYFYvFPjg pic.twitter.com/ZRfl89imM7
— Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 4, 2022
L’annuncio non fornisce molti dettagli su ciò che vedremo nel corso dell’evento condotto da Geoff Keighley, ma visto che siamo in prossimità del lancio è molto probabile che il gioco venga presentato con un video di gameplay.
In uscita il prossimo 30 giugno, Cuphead. The Delicious Last Course introdurrà nell’avventura un nuovo personaggio giocabile, Ms. Chalice, oltre a tutta una serie di nuovi contenuti come nuove armi, nuovi potenziamenti e avvincenti boss da affrontare.
Vi ricordiamo che il Summer Game Fest sarà trasmesso il 9 giugno a partire dalle 19:00. Oltre al DLC di Cuphead, è già stato confermato che avremo modo di dare un nuovo sguardo anche a Gotham Knights e a The Callisto Protocol, il survival horror sci-fi di Glen Schofield che è tornato a mostrarsi di recente con il primo video di gameplay in occasione dello State of Play.
