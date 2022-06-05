Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course tra i protagonisti del Summer Game Fest

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course sarà tra i protagonisti del Summer Game Fest. Lo conferma un tweet pubblicato sul profilo twitter ufficiale dell’evento che annuncia che il 9 giugno potremo dare finalmente un nuovo sguardo al DLC dell’apprezzatissimo run ‘n’ gun ispirato ai cartoni animati degli anni ’30.

Yes, it's really coming on June 30th!

