LEGO Ideas, chiusa la First Review 2021 con un totale di 57 progetti

Questa mattina il progetto LEGO Ideas ha visto chiudersi la First Review 2021, la prima del nuovo anno, con un totale incredibilmente alto di progetti, ben 57. Prima di questa avevamo visto la Second Review del 2020 con un numero record di progetti, 35 che aveva visto come unico reale vincitore l’opera Vincent Van Gogh: The Starry Night di Truman Cheng oltre all’annuncio del progetto dedicato ai 30 anni di Sonic.

I progetti qualificati per questa review sono:

The Princess Bride: The Guilder Frontier by FSLeinad Tutankhamun by Swan Dutchman The Nightmare Before Christmas – Halloween Town by Tvrulesmylife Hyrule Castle (The Legend of Zelda) by Artem Biziaev The Polar Express by Minibrick Productions Steampunk Airship by BrickHammer Baba Yaga by Artem Biziaev The Office by SoGenius106 LEGO DNA Double Helix Discovery by LegoDNA The X-Files: I Want To Believe by BrentWaller Metroid: Samus Aran’s Gunship by L-DI-EGO The House of Chocolate by Lepralego Chitty Flies Again! by Norders Among Us: The Skeld Detailed Map by VaderFan2187 Welcome to the Black Parade by VNMBricks Succulent Garden by Succulent Joe The Village Post Office by Bricked1980 Train Bookends by Jimmi-DK LEGO Viking Ship by JonasKramm Jazz Quartet by Hsinwei Chi Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paradise by TiagoCatarino Medieval Marketplace by DominikQN Bike Lanes by MarcelSteeman Working Bowling Alley – With Functional Pinsetter & Ball Return! by LEGOParadise Asterix & Obelix by ZetoVince GP LEGO Bookends by farmfarm The Shire, The Hobbithole of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins by TB Brickcreator The King’s Castle by BrickHammer Charlie and The Chocolate Factory by FACEBRICKUP The Trulli of Alberobello by Renato Lovicario RennaWSL Ancient Greek Temple by HP_Brixxter The Karate Kid “Wax On, Wax Off”by Delusion Brick Claus Toys by Bricky_Brick The Sewing Workshop by Bricky_Brick My LEGO Totoro (Feat. Cat Bus) by legotruman NASA’s SLS & Artemis by Matthew Nolan & Whatsuptoday & Albinolan The Lisbon Tram by Bricky_Brick Via Rail Canada – The Canadian by NickLafreniere1 Castle of Lord AFOL and the Black Knights by SleeplessNight SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy (BFR) by haymaw99 & khehmeyer The Simpsons – The Krusty Burger by FastBrickStudios LEGO Modular Expansin Pack by Fargo73 4½-Litre 1927-31 Bentley ‘Blower’ by bencroot19 Fantasy Castle by LEGO Monkey The Castle of Brickwood Forest by poVoq Violin by SAMUEL HO Marine Life by Brick Dangerous LEGO Astronaut by legotruman The Office by Lego The Office Winter Snow Globes by legotruman A Map of Middle-Earth by Artem Biziaev Retro Arcade by If You Build It Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs by Hanwasyellowfirst A Nice Day At The Farm by Adri Clo The Forth Bridge by michaeldineen7 Scania Next Generation S730 by mpj83 Modular Portal Testing Chamber by Angry4rtichoke

Alcuni tra questi hanno aneddoti particolari, come ad esempio il progetto di Charlie e la fabbrica di cioccolato degli amici Jody Padulano e Roberto Ceruti, o lo Scania Next Generation di Marco Pirola, o i trulli di Alberobello di Renato Lovicario oppure i tre progetti dello stesso artista LEGO Artem Biziaev.

Ci sono poi grandi nomi come ZetoVince, Brent Waller, Jonas Kramm, Tiago Catarino o Swan Dutchman ed altri progetti che avevano già passato i 10000 voti in precedenti review ma che erano poi stati scartati.

Relativamente invece ai progetti della review precedente, la Third Review 2020, contenente “solo” 25 proposte, se tutto resta invariato, dovremo sapere il vincitore o i vincitori fra circa un mese, durante i primi giorni di giugno.

Per saperne di più su LEGO Ideas leggi anche: