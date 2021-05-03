LEGO Ideas, chiusa la First Review 2021 con un totale di 57 progetti

Si è chiusa la First Review 2021 di LEGO Ideas questa mattina che ha al suo interno ben 57 progetti.

di Simone Bissi

7 secondi fa

4 minuti

LEGO Ideas

Questa mattina il progetto LEGO Ideas ha visto chiudersi la First Review 2021, la prima del nuovo anno, con un totale incredibilmente alto di progetti, ben 57. Prima di questa avevamo visto la Second Review del 2020 con un numero record di progetti, 35 che aveva visto come unico reale vincitore l’opera Vincent Van Gogh: The Starry Night di Truman Cheng oltre all’annuncio del progetto dedicato ai 30 anni di Sonic.

I progetti qualificati per questa review sono:

  1. The Princess Bride: The Guilder Frontier by FSLeinad
  2. Tutankhamun by Swan Dutchman
  3. The Nightmare Before Christmas – Halloween Town by Tvrulesmylife
  4. Hyrule Castle (The Legend of Zelda) by Artem Biziaev
  5. The Polar Express by Minibrick Productions
  6. Steampunk Airship by BrickHammer
  7. Baba Yaga by Artem Biziaev
  8. The Office by SoGenius106
  9. LEGO DNA Double Helix Discovery by LegoDNA
  10. The X-Files: I Want To Believe by BrentWaller
  11. Metroid: Samus Aran’s Gunship by L-DI-EGO
  12. The House of Chocolate by Lepralego
  13. Chitty Flies Again! by Norders
  14. Among Us: The Skeld Detailed Map by VaderFan2187
  15. Welcome to the Black Parade by VNMBricks
  16. Succulent Garden by Succulent Joe
  17. The Village Post Office by Bricked1980
  18. Train Bookends by Jimmi-DK
  19. LEGO Viking Ship by JonasKramm
  20. Jazz Quartet by Hsinwei Chi
  21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paradise by TiagoCatarino
  22. Medieval Marketplace by DominikQN
  23. Bike Lanes by MarcelSteeman
  24. Working Bowling Alley – With Functional Pinsetter & Ball Return! by LEGOParadise
  25. Asterix & Obelix by ZetoVince GP
  26. LEGO Bookends by farmfarm
  27. The Shire, The Hobbithole of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins by TB Brickcreator
  28. The King’s Castle by BrickHammer
  29. Charlie and The Chocolate Factory by FACEBRICKUP
  30. The Trulli of Alberobello by Renato Lovicario RennaWSL
  31. Ancient Greek Temple by HP_Brixxter
  32. The Karate Kid “Wax On, Wax Off”by Delusion Brick
  33. Claus Toys by Bricky_Brick
  34. The Sewing Workshop by Bricky_Brick
  35. My LEGO Totoro (Feat. Cat Bus) by legotruman
  36. NASA’s SLS & Artemis by Matthew Nolan & Whatsuptoday & Albinolan
  37. The Lisbon Tram by Bricky_Brick
  38. Via Rail Canada – The Canadian by NickLafreniere1
  39. Castle of Lord AFOL and the Black Knights by SleeplessNight
  40. SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy (BFR) by haymaw99 & khehmeyer
  41. The Simpsons – The Krusty Burger by FastBrickStudios
  42. LEGO Modular Expansin Pack by Fargo73
  43. 4½-Litre 1927-31 Bentley ‘Blower’ by bencroot19
  44. Fantasy Castle by LEGO Monkey
  45. The Castle of Brickwood Forest by poVoq
  46. Violin by SAMUEL HO
  47. Marine Life by Brick Dangerous
  48. LEGO Astronaut by legotruman
  49. The Office by Lego The Office
  50. Winter Snow Globes by legotruman
  51. A Map of Middle-Earth by Artem Biziaev
  52. Retro Arcade by If You Build It
  53. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs by Hanwasyellowfirst
  54. A Nice Day At The Farm by Adri Clo
  55. The Forth Bridge by michaeldineen7
  56. Scania Next Generation S730 by mpj83
  57. Modular Portal Testing Chamber by Angry4rtichoke

Alcuni tra questi hanno aneddoti particolari, come ad esempio il progetto di Charlie e la fabbrica di cioccolato degli amici Jody Padulano e Roberto Ceruti, o lo Scania Next Generation di Marco Pirola, o i trulli di Alberobello di Renato Lovicario oppure i tre progetti dello stesso artista LEGO Artem Biziaev.

Ci sono poi grandi nomi come ZetoVince, Brent Waller, Jonas Kramm, Tiago Catarino o Swan Dutchman ed altri progetti che avevano già passato i 10000 voti in precedenti review ma che erano poi stati scartati.

LEGO Ideas

Relativamente invece ai progetti della review precedente, la Third Review 2020, contenente “solo” 25 proposte, se tutto resta invariato, dovremo sapere il vincitore o i vincitori fra circa un mese, durante i primi giorni di giugno.

Per saperne di più su LEGO Ideas leggi anche:

LEGO Ideas: CUUSOO e gli ultimi cinque anni di review (2014-2019)

 

 

