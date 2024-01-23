Razzie Awards 2024: la versione horror di Winnie the Pooh e i Mercenari tra i candidati

Ecco tutte le nomination per i Razzie Awards 2024, i premi che vengono assegnati ogni anno ad i peggiori film della stagione cinematografica.

di Davide Mirabello

Nella nottata sono state diffuse le nomination per i Razzie Awards 2024, e tra queste ci sono nomi illustri tra gli interpreti candidati, come Helen Mirren e Chris Evans. Mentre tra i film svettano il nuovo capitolo dei Mercenari, e l’horror su Winnie the Pooh.

Ecco tutte le nomination.

PEGGIOR FILM
L’Esorcista – Il credente
I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Shark 2 – L’abisso
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

PEGGIORE ATTORE
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Shark 2 – L’abisso
Jon Voight / Mercy

PEGGIORE ATTRICE
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek  / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (il Papa) The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / I mercenari 4 – Expendables

PEGGIORE COPPIA 
Qualsiasi coppia di mercenari / I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Due degli investitori che hanno utilizzato 400 milioni di dollari per acquisire i diritti de L’Esorcista
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Pimpi in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

PEGGIORE PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF o SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
L’Esorcista – Il credente
I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

PEGGIOR REGISTA
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Ben Wheatley / Shark 2 – L’Abisso

PEGGIORE SCENEGGIATURA
The Exorcist: Believer
I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

 

