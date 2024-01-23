Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer domina le candidature, ecco tutte le nomination

Il film Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan domina le nomination per gli Oscar 2024. Oggi sono state annunciate tutte le candidature, che vedono presente tra i candidati anche Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone.

Ma andiamo a vedere nel dettaglio le nomination per gli Oscar 2024.

MIGLIORE FILM

“American Fiction”

“Anatomia di una caduta”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Povere Creature”

“The Zone of Interest”

MIGLIORE REGISTA

Justine Triet — “Anatomia di una caduta”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Povere Creature”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomia di una caduta”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Emma Stone — “Povere Creature”

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Povere Creature” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest”Jonathan Glazer

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

“Anatomia di una caduta,” Justine Triet e Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers,” David Hemingson

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer

“May December,” Samy Burch; Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives,” Celine Song

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema

“Povere Creature” – Robbie Ryan

CANZONE ORIGINALE

“The Fire Inside” da “Flamin’ Hot,” Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” da “Barbie,” Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” da “American Symphony,” di Jon Batiste e Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” da “Killers of the Flower Moon,” di Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” da “Barbie,” di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell

MIGLIORE COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Povere Creature” – Holly Waddington

MIGLIORE SONORO

“The Creator,” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic

“Maestro,” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer,” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O’Connell

“The Zone of Interest,” Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn

COLONNA SONORA

“American Fiction” – Laura Karpman

“Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino” John Williams

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer” – Ludwig Göransson

“Povere creature” – Jerskin Fendrix

MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION

“The After,” Misan Harriman e Nicky Bentham

“Invincible,” Vincent René-Lortie e Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune,” Lasse Lyskjær Noer e Christian Norlyk

“Red, White and Blue,” Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson e Steven Rales

MIGLIORE CORTO ANIMATO

“Letter to a Pig,” Tal Kantor e Amit R. Gicelter

“Ninety-Five Senses,” Jerusha Hess e Jared Hess

“Our Uniform,” Yegane Moghaddam

“Pachyderme,” Stéphanie Clément e Marc Rius

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko,” Dave Mullins e Brad Booker

MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp e John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania e Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe e David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner e Raney Aronson-Rath

MIGLIORE CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins e Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman e Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang e Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot e Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang e Sam Davis

MIGLIORE FILM STRANIERO

“Io Capitano” (Italia)

“Perfect Days” (Giappone)

“Society of the Snow” (Spagna)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germania)

“The Zone of Interest” (Regno Unito)

MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Il Ragazzo e l’airone” Hayao Miyazaki e Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn e Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan e Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé e Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller e Amy Pascal

MIGLIORE TRUCCO

“Golda,” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue

“Maestro,” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou e Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel

“Povere creature,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier e Josh Weston

“Society of the Snow,” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí e Montse Ribé

MIGLIORE PRODUCT DESIGN

“Barbie,” production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis

“Napoleon,” production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff

“Oppenheimer,” production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman

“Povere creature,” production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame

“Povere creature” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

“The Creator,” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould

“Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould

“Napoleon,” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco e Neil Corbould