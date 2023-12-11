Golden Globe 2024: Io Capitano in nomination, ecco tutte le candidature
Ecco tutte le candidature per i Golden Globe 2024. Spicca la presenza di Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone.
Sono state annunciate le candidature dei Golden Globe 2024, con la cerimonia di premiazione che si svolgerà il 7 gennaio. Spicca tra i nomi presenti anche il film di Matteo Garrone, Io Capitano, in lista tra i migliori film stranieri.
Televisione
Serie drammatica
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Musical o serie comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Miniserie, serie antologica o film TV
All the Light We Cannot See
BEEF
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Migliore attrice drammatica
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Migliore attore drammatico
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Migliore attrice in commedia o musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Migliore attore in commedia o musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Migliore attrice in miniserie, serie antologica o film TV
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, BEEF
Migliore attore in miniserie, serie antologica o film TV
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Migliore attore non protagonista
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Migliore performance in Stand-Up Comedy
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
FILM
Migliore film drammatico
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Migliore film commedia o musical
Air – La storia del grande salto
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Migliore film d’animazione
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Migliore film da box-office
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick 4
Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Migliore film straniero
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Migliore attrice drammatica
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Migliore attore drammatico
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Migliore attrice in musical o commedia
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Migliore attore in musical o commedia
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Migliore attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Migliore regia
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Migliore sceneggiatura
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Migliore colonna sonora
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Migliore canzone originale
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin