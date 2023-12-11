Golden Globe 2024: Io Capitano in nomination, ecco tutte le candidature

Sono state annunciate le candidature dei Golden Globe 2024, con la cerimonia di premiazione che si svolgerà il 7 gennaio. Spicca tra i nomi presenti anche il film di Matteo Garrone, Io Capitano, in lista tra i migliori film stranieri.

Televisione

Serie drammatica

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Musical o serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miniserie, serie antologica o film TV

All the Light We Cannot See

BEEF

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Migliore attrice drammatica

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Migliore attore drammatico

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Migliore attrice in commedia o musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Migliore attore in commedia o musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Migliore attrice in miniserie, serie antologica o film TV

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, BEEF

Migliore attore in miniserie, serie antologica o film TV

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Migliore attore non protagonista

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Migliore performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

FILM

Migliore film drammatico

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Migliore film commedia o musical

Air – La storia del grande salto

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Migliore film d’animazione

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Migliore film da box-office

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick 4

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Migliore film straniero

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Migliore attrice drammatica

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Migliore attore drammatico

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Migliore attrice in musical o commedia

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Migliore attore in musical o commedia

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Migliore attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Migliore regia

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Migliore sceneggiatura

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Migliore colonna sonora

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Migliore canzone originale

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin