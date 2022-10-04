CD Project RED svela Hadar, una nuova IP separata da The Witcher e Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED ha annunciato di essere al lavoro su una nuova IP che eguaglierà The Witcher e Cyberpunk 2077 per contenuti e ambizioni.
Nella giornata di oggi, CD Projekt RED ha annunciato quali saranno i prossimi titoli in sviluppo presso la software house polacca. Tra i vari titoli annunciati, figura anche una nuova IP che si distaccherà completamente dall’universo di The Witcher o di Cyberpunk 2077. Il nome in codice è Project Hadar.
Hadar is a codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CDPR. The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting. pic.twitter.com/1LdoXSTniv
— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022
Le informazioni riguardo a questo nuovo progetto non sono poi molte. Il team ha confermato che Hadar sarà la sua terza IP e che andrà ad eguagliare Cyberpunk 2077 e The Witcher per profondità ed ambizioni. Il progetto attualmente si trova nelle prime fasi di sviluppo, con il team che ha semplicemente iniziato a gettare le basi per questo nuovo universo narrativo.
Vi ricoridiamo che Hadar è solo uno tanti progetti attualmente in sviluppo presso CD Projekt. Il team, infatti, ha annunciato di essere al lavoro su altri quattro videogiochi, tra cui tre nuovi progetti legati a The Witcher ed il seguito di Cyberpunk 2077.
