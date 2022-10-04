CD Project RED svela Hadar, una nuova IP separata da The Witcher e Cyberpunk 2077

Nella giornata di oggi, CD Projekt RED ha annunciato quali saranno i prossimi titoli in sviluppo presso la software house polacca. Tra i vari titoli annunciati, figura anche una nuova IP che si distaccherà completamente dall’universo di The Witcher o di Cyberpunk 2077. Il nome in codice è Project Hadar.

Hadar is a codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CDPR. The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting. pic.twitter.com/1LdoXSTniv

— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022