CD Project RED svela Hadar, una nuova IP separata da The Witcher e Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED ha annunciato di essere al lavoro su una nuova IP che eguaglierà The Witcher e Cyberpunk 2077 per contenuti e ambizioni.

di Roberta Pagnotta

27 minuti fa

Nella giornata di oggi, CD Projekt RED ha annunciato quali saranno i prossimi titoli in sviluppo presso la software house polacca. Tra i vari titoli annunciati, figura anche una nuova IP che si distaccherà completamente dall’universo di The Witcher o di Cyberpunk 2077. Il nome in codice è Project Hadar.

Le informazioni riguardo a questo nuovo progetto non sono poi molte. Il team ha confermato che Hadar sarà la sua terza IP e che andrà ad eguagliare Cyberpunk 2077 e The Witcher per profondità ed ambizioni. Il progetto attualmente si trova nelle prime fasi di sviluppo, con il team che ha semplicemente iniziato a gettare le basi per questo nuovo universo narrativo.

Vi ricoridiamo che Hadar è solo uno tanti progetti attualmente in sviluppo presso CD Projekt. Il team, infatti, ha annunciato di essere al lavoro su altri quattro videogiochi, tra cui tre nuovi progetti legati a The Witcher ed il seguito di Cyberpunk 2077.

 

 

