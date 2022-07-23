Eisner Awards 2022: premiato Werther Dell’Edera, ecco tutti i vincitori

Durante il San Diego Comic-Con 2022 si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione degli Eisner Awards, con un premio che è andato anche al disegnatore italiano Werther Dell’Edera, per il suo contributo al fumetto Something Is Killing the Children. Premiato anche il mangaka Junji Ito, che ha una serie animata in lavorazione per la piattaforma streaming Netflix, che ha ottenuto il riconoscimento per la migliore edizione americana di un’opera internazionale.

Ecco tutti i vincitori.

Migliore storia breve

“Funeral in Foam”, di Casey Gilly e Raina Telgemeier, in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)

“Generations”, di Daniel Warren Johnson, in Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)

“I Wanna Be a Slob”, di Michael Kamison e Steven Arnold, in Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)

“Tap, Tap, Tap”, di Larry O’Neil e Jorge Fornés, in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)

“Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll”, di Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua e Lauren Davis), in The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)

Migliore numero singolo / One-shot

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, a cura di Darren Shan (Marvel)

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales, di David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)

Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson”, di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC)

Wolvendaughter, di Ver (Quindrie Press)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, di Kelly Sue DeConnick e Phil Jimenez (DC)

Miglior serie regolare

Bitter Root, di David F. Walker, Chuck Brown e Sanford Greene (Image)

The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)

Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett e altri (Marvel)

Nightwing, di Tom Taylor e Bruno Redondo (DC)

Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV e Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Migliore serie limitata

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)

The Good Asian, di Pornsak Pichetshote e Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

Hocus Pocus, di Rik Worth e Jordan Collver, hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, di Ram V e Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Stray Dogs, di Tony Fleecs e Trish Forstner (Image)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, di Tom King e Bilquis Evely (DC)

Migliore nuova serie

The Human Target, di Tom King e Greg Smallwood (DC)

The Nice House on the Lake, di James Tynion IV e Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)

Not All Robots, di Mark Russell e Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

Radiant Black, di Kyle Higgins e Marcelo Costa (Image)

Ultramega, di James Harren (Image Skybound)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia (fino a 8 anni)

Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, di Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis, di Julie e Stan Sakai (IDW)

I Am Oprah Winfrey, di Brad Meltzer e Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)

Monster Friends, di Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)

Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, di Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi (da 9 a 12 anni)

Allergic, di Megan Wagner Lloyd e Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)

Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, di Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)

Rainbow Bridge, di Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe e Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)

Salt Magic, di Hope Larson e Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear, di Trang Nguyen e Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)

The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, di Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)

Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti (da 13 a 17 anni)

Adora and the Distance, di Marc Bernardin e Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)

Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, di David Bowles e Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)

The Legend of Auntie Po, di Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)

Strange Academy, di Skottie Young e Humberto Ramos (Marvel)

Wynd, di James Tynion IV e Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

Bubble, di Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan e Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Cyclopedia Exotica, di Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

Not All Robots, di Mark Russell e Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

The Scumbag, di Rick Remender e altri (Image)

Thirsty Mermaids, di Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, di Haro Aso e Kotaro Takata, traduzione di Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Migliore antologia

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, di Rose Eveleth e altri, a cura di Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)

My Only Child, di Wang Ning e altri, a cura di Wang Saili, traduzione di Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)

The Silver Coin, di Michael Walsh e altri (Image)

Superman: Red & Blue, a cura di Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr e Diegs Lopez (DC)

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, a cura di Kel McDonald e Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)

Migliore opera basata sulla realtà

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, di David F. Walker e Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, di Fabien Toulmé, traduzione di Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula, di Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)

Orwell, by Pierre Christin and Sébastien Verdier, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, di Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)

The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, di Dave Sim e Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

Factory Summers, di Guy Delisle, traduzione di Helge Dascher e Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)

Parenthesis, di Élodie Durand, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)

Run: Book One, di John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury e Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, di Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, di Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Migliore graphic novel (inedita)

Ballad For Sophie, di Filipe Melo e Juan Cavia, traduzione di Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image) – Pubblicato in Italia da Panini Comics

In., di Will McPhail (Mariner Books)

Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, di Ethan Hawke e Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing)

Monsters, di Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)

Migliore graphic novel (ristampa)

The Complete American Gods, di Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell e Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, di Joe Hill e Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)

Middlewest: The Complete Tale, di Skottie Young e Jorge Corona (Image)

Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, di Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub e Troy Little (Oni)

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, di Gerard Way, Shaun Simon e Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)

Migliore adattamento di un altro medium

After the Rain, di Nnedi Okorafor, adattato da John Jennings e David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)

Bubble di Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan e Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Disney Cruella, adattato da Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media)

George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adattato da Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, di Robert Tressell, adattato da Sophie e Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)

Migliore edizione americana di opere internazionali

Ballad For Sophie, di Filipe Melo e Juan Cavia, traduzione di Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Between Snow and Wolf, di Agnes Domergue e Helene Canac, traduzione di Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)

Love: The Mastiff, di Frederic Brrémaud e Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)

The Parakeet, di Espé, traduzione di Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

The Shadow of a Man, di Benoît Peeters e François Schuiten, traduzione di Stephen D. Smith (IDW)

Migliore edizione americana di opere internazionali (Asia)

Chainsaw Man, di Tatsuki Fujimoto, traduzione di Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

Kaiju No. 8, di Naoya Matsumoto, traduzione di David Evelyn (VIZ Media)

Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, di Junji Ito, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), di Toranosuke Shimada, traduzione di Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)

Spy x Family, di Tatsuya Endo, traduzione di Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, di Haro Aso e Kotaro Takata, traduzione di Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Migliore riproposizione di vecchie opere (strisce)

Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, di Jim Lawrence and Jorge Longarón, a cura di Christopher Marlon, Rich Young e Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)

Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays vol. 1, di E.C. Segar, a cura di Gary Groth e Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Trots and Bonnie, di Shary Flenniken, a cura di Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)

The Way of Zen, adattato e illustrato da C. C. Tsai, traduzione di Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)

Migliore riproposizione di vecchie opere (comic-book)

EC Covers Artist’s Edition, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Farewell, Brindavoine, di Tardi, translation by Jenna Allen, a cura di Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, di Stan Lee e Steve Ditko, a cura di Steve Korté (TASCHEN)

Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times vol. 3, a cura di Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)

Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky”, di Carl Barks, a cura di J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Migliore scrittore/scrittrice

Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC)

Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel)

James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)

Migliore autore unico/autrice unica

Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)

Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)

Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)

Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice

Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)

P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)

John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)

Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)

Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Migliore copertinista

Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman 1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold 1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)

David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man 2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The

U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)

Migliore colorista

Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)

K. O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)

Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni)

Migliore letterista

Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)

Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman

Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-

Men di Hickman, X-Men di Duggan (Marvel)

Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)

Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

Alter Ego, a cura di Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

The Columbus Scribbler, a cura di Brian Canini, Jack Wallace e Steve Steiner, columbusscribbler.com

Fanbase Press, a cura di Barbra Dillon, fanbasepress.com

tcj.com, a cura di Tucker Stone e Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)

WomenWriteAboutComics.com, a cura di Wendy Browne e Nola Pfau (WWAC)

Migliore libro sul fumetto

All of the Marvels, di Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)

The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes, di Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)

Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, di Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd e Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, di John Morrow, con Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, di Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, di Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)

The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, di Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)

Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, di Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)

Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, di Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)

Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Migliore design

The Complete American Gods, design di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, design di Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Crashpad, design di Gary Panter e Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, design di Tyler Boss (Z2)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)

Popeye Vol. 1, di E.C. Segar, design di Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)

Migliore webcomic

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, di CRC Payne e StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON)

Isle of Elsi, di Alec Longstreth

Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

Navillera: Like a Butterfly, di Hun e Jimmy, traduzione di Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment)

Unmasked, di Breri e Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics)

Migliore fumetto digitale