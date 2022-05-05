House of the Dragon: teaser trailer della serie prequel di Game of Thrones

HBO ha rilasciato il primo teaser trailer di House of the Dragon, attesa serie prequel di Game of Thrones in arrivo il 21 agosto.

House of the Dragon, l’attesissima serie HBO, debutterà su HBO Max il prossimo 21 agosto: ecco il primo teaser trailer del serial, che funge da prequel a Game of Thrones.

La serie arriverà nel nostro paese su Sky e in streaming su NOW il 22 agosto in tutti i territori in cui Sky è presente.

Tratta dal romanzo “Fuoco e sangue” di George R.R. Martin, la serie è ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi citati ne “Il Trono di Spade” e racconta la storia della Casa Targaryen.

In dieci episodi girati nel Regno Unito, House of the Dragon vanta un grande cast che include fra i protagonisti Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans.

Nel cast anche Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

I fan, ma anche quanti vogliano arrivare preparati all’appuntamento di agosto senza aver ancora mai visto la serie madre, possono recuperare tutte le stagioni de Il Trono di Spade on demand su Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Co-creatore e produttore esecutivo della serie George R.R. Martin; co-creatore, co-Showrunner, produttore esecutivo e sceneggiatore Ryan Condal; co-showrunner, produttore esecutivo e regista Miguel Sapochnik; produttore esecutivo e sceneggiatrice Sara Hess; produttori esecutivi Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt; registi Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel; regista e co-produttore esecutivo Greg Yaitanes. Tratto dal romanzo “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin.

