SAG Awards 2022: le nomination degli Screen Actors Guild Awards

Ecco tutte le nomination per i SAG Awards 2022: a guidare la lista per le serie TV sono Succession e Ted Lasso, mentre per i film c'è Il Potere del Cane.

13—Gen—2022 / 11:36 AM

Sono state rese note le nomination dei SAG Awards 2022, la 28esima edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Awards, destinate alle migliori performance televisive e cinematografiche. A guidare la classifica delle nomination televisive sono Ted Lasso e Succession con cinque candidature, mentre per i film c’è Il Potere del Cane con tre nomination.

La cerimonia si svolgerà il 28 febbraio. Helen Mirren riceverà un premio alla carriera. Ecco tutte le nomination dei SAG Awards 2022:

TELEVISIONE

Migliore attore in un film TV o miniserie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Migliore attrice in un film TV o miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Migliore attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Migliore attore in una commedia

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Migliore attrice in una commedia

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Migliori performance corali in una serie drammatica

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Migliori performance corali in una commedia

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Migliori Stunt

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”

FILM

Migliore attore protagonista

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Il Potere del Cane”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Migliore attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Migliore attore non protagonista

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “Il Potere del Cane”

Migliore attirce non protagonista

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “Il Potere del Cane”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Migliore performance corale

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Migliori stunt

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei Dieci Anelli”