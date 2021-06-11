ORIGINALS
STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH 1×07 Cicatrici di Guerra – Commento e Curiosità con Roby Rani
The Bad Batch 1x07 Cicatrici di Guerra, recensione e analisi con Roby
The Bad Batch 1×07 Cicatrici di Guerra, recensione e analisi con Roby del terzo episodio della nuova serie di Star Wars: vediamo insieme curiosità e dettagli!
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 1x06 Smantellati - Commento e Curiosità con Roby Rani
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 1×05 Furia – Commento e Curiosità con Roby Rani
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 1x04 Braccati - Commento e Curiosità con Roby Rani
STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH 1x03 Sostituzioni - Commento con Roby Rani
STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH 1x02 - Commento e Curiosità con Roby Rani
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 1x01, commento e curiosità con Roby Rani