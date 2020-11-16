People’s Choice Awards 2020: Bad Boys For Life è il film dell’anno. Tutti i vincitori.

I People’s Choice Awards 2020 hanno visto Bad Boys For Life e Grey’s Anatomy vincere rispettivamente i premi di film e serie tv dell’anno. Tutti i vincitori.

Ieri sera, domenica 15 novembre, si è svolta online la cerimonia di premiazione dei People’s Choice Awards 2020, premio dedicato a film e serie tv assegnato dagli spettatori. La 46esima edizione è stata presentata da Demi Lovato e la serata ha incoronato i film, le serie tv, gli attori ed i cantanti preferiti dal pubblico.

Per quanto riguarda il cinema il premio per il film dell’anno va a Bad Boys For Life, terzo capitolo del franchise con Will smith e Martin Lawrence. Il film ha battuto la concorrenza di Birds of Prey con Margot Robbie, Extraction con Chris Hemsworth, il musical Hamilton, il film Netflix Project Power, L’Uomo Invisibile, The Old Guard con Charlize Theron e Trolls World Tour.

Il film Netflix The Kissing Booth 2 invece si è aggiudicato il premio come miglior commedia, mentre il live action di Mulan è risultato il miglior film action. Miglior drama dell’anno è il musical Hamilton, di e con Lin-Manuel Miranda, mentre Onward è stato eletto miglior film per la famiglia.

Per quanto riguarda gli attori Tiffany Haddish è la star femminile dell’anno e Will Smith quella maschile. Joey King è l’attore dell’anno in una commedia, mentre Chris Hemsworth e Lin-Manuel Miran sono gli attori dell’anno rispettivamente per i film action e i drama.

Sul fronte serie tv vince Grey’s Anatomy, che risulta così essere la la miglior serie del 2020. Miglior serie drama è Riverdale, mentre la miglior comedy è Never Have I ever di Netflix. Nessuna novità per quanto riguarda la star delle serie dell’anno, che vede vincitrice Ellen Pompeo, mentre Cole Sprouse è quella maschile.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards 2020:

FILM DEL 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

COMMEDIA DEL 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

FILM ACTION DEL 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

FILM DRAMMATICO DEL 2020

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

FILM PER FAMIGLIE DEL 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

STAR MASCHILE DEL 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

STAR FEMMINILE DEL 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

STAR DEI FILM COMICI 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

STAR DEI FILM D’AZIONE 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

STAR DEI FILM DRAMMATICI 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

TV

SERIE TV DEL 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

SERIE TV DRAMMATICA DEL 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

SERIE TV COMICA DEL 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

REALITY SHOW DEL 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

COMPETITION SHOW DEL 2020

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef



RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

STAR MASCHILE DELLA TV 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

STAR FEMMINILE DELLA TV 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

STAR DELLE SERIE TV DRAMMATICHE DEL 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

STAR DELLE SERIE TV COMICHE DEL 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

IL TALK SHOW DEL 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

IL TALK SHOW SERALE DEL 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

IL CONCORRENTE DEGLI SHOW DEL 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

LA STAR DEI REALITY SHOW DEL 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt’s Creek

Tiger King

SERIE TV SCI-FI/FANTASY DEL 2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

MUSIC

ARTISTA MUSICALE MASCHILE DEL 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

ARTISTA MUSICALE FEMMINILE DEL 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

GRUPPO MUSICALE DEL 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

LA CANZONE DEL 2020

“Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

L’ALBUM DEL 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2020

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

ARTISTA EMERGENTE DEL 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

VIDEO MUSICAL DEL 2020

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

“UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORAZIONE 2020

“Be Kind,” Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy,” Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce),” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Whats Poppin Remix,” Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

COLONNA SONORA DEL 2020

“About Love,” Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

“Alexander Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

“Boss Bitch,” Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

“Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera, Mulan

“On Me (feat. Ava Max),” Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

WINNER: “Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

“Rare,” Selena Gomez, Normal People

“The Other Side,” SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

