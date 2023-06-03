Days of Play 2023, disponibili gli sconti sui giochi PS5 e PS4: ecco le promo più interessanti

Sono già disponibili sul PlayStation Store gli sconti dei Days of Play. Vediamo le offerte più interessanti sui giochi PS5 e PS4.

di Roberta Pagnotta

Sono già disponibili sul PlayStation Store gli sconti dei Days of Play. La promozione include tantissime offerte su una corposa selezione di titoli per PS4 e PS5, ma anche sugli abbonamenti PlayStation Plus. Sullo store sono disponibili varie categorie di sconti, compresi giochi a meno di 20€, la sezione dei più venduti e tanto altro ancora. Vediamo le offerte più interessanti tra i giochi più venduti:

  • God of War Ragnarok (49.69€ per PS4 e 59.99€ per PS5)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (29.99€, PS4+PS5)
  • FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition (39,99€, PS4+PS5)
  • GTA 5 (14.69€ per PS4, 19.99€ per PS5)
  • The Last of Us Parte I (59.99€ per PS5)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (49.59€ PS4+PS5, 39.89€ per PS4)
  • Sekiro (34,99€, PS4)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (49.59€ per PS4+PS5, 39.89€ per PS4)
  • Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (41,99€, PS5+PS4)
  • Ratchet&Clank Rift Apart (39,99€, PS5)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (24,99€, PS5+PS4)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (39.60€ per PS4+PS5, 30€ per PS4)
  • Resident Evil Village – Gold Edition (29,99€, PS5+PS4)
  • The Qaurry (24,74€, PS5+PS4)

Tra le offerte più interessanti dei giochi a meno di 20€ invece troviamo:

  • It Takes Two (19.99€ per PS5+PS4)
  • Hades (12.49€ per PS5+PS4)
  • Hollow Knight (7,24€, PS4)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe (19.99€ per PS5+PS4)
  • Borderlands 3 – Deluxe Edition (19,99€, PS5+PS4)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (13,99€, PS4)
  • Little Nightmares I & II Bundle (14.99€ per PS5+PS4)
  • Salt & Sacrifice (7,99€, PS5+PS4)
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance (7,99€, PS4)
  • Control (8,99€, PS4)
  • Outer Wilds (14.99€ per PS5+PS4)
  • The Entropy Centre (14.99€ per PS5+PS4)

Vi ricordiamo che questa è solo una piccola selezione dei titoli attualmente in offerta. Potete trovare tutti gli sconti a questo indirizzo.

 

 

