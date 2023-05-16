PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: giochi PS5 e PS4 di maggio 2023 disponibili da oggi

Da oggi, sono disponibili nuovi giochi gratis PS5 e PS4 per gli abbonati a PS Plus Extra e Premium di maggio.

di Roberta Pagnotta

Da oggi, 16 maggio 2023, sono disponibili i nuovi giochi PS4, PS5 per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire da questo mese. Di seguito l’elenco completo dei giochi:

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5
  • Humanity – PS4, PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5
  • Dishonored 2 – PS4
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5
  • The Evil Within 2 – PS4
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4
  • Thymesia – PS4
  • Rain World – PS4
  • Lake – PS4, PS5
  • Conan Exiles – PS4
  • Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Ecco invece la lista dei giochi di PlayStation Plus Premium:

  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
  • Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Tra le aggiunte più interessanti di questo mese troviamo senza dubbio Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, nuovo capitolo della serie targata Insomniac e titolo attesissimo dagli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus.  Per quanto riguarda, invece, le novità lanciate con questa mandata, segnaliamo in particolare Humanity, il particolare puzzle game sviluppato da Tha Ltd. Se volete saperne di più sul gioco, trovate la nostra recensione a questo indirizzo. 

TAG
