PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: giochi PS5 e PS4 di maggio 2023 disponibili da oggi

Da oggi, sono disponibili nuovi giochi gratis PS5 e PS4 per gli abbonati a PS Plus Extra e Premium di maggio.

Da oggi, 16 maggio 2023, sono disponibili i nuovi giochi PS4, PS5 per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire da questo mese. Di seguito l’elenco completo dei giochi:

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Humanity – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 – PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 – PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

Thymesia – PS4

Rain World – PS4

Lake – PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles – PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Ecco invece la lista dei giochi di PlayStation Plus Premium:

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Tra le aggiunte più interessanti di questo mese troviamo senza dubbio Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, nuovo capitolo della serie targata Insomniac e titolo attesissimo dagli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus. Per quanto riguarda, invece, le novità lanciate con questa mandata, segnaliamo in particolare Humanity, il particolare puzzle game sviluppato da Tha Ltd. Se volete saperne di più sul gioco, trovate la nostra recensione a questo indirizzo.