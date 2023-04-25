The Flash: ecco il nuovo trailer del film DC

Ecco il nuovo trailer di The Flash, il film DC in uscita a giugno. Il filmato è stato presentato durante il CinemaCon.

Durante il CinemaCon di Las Vegas 2023 la Warner Bros. Discovery ha svelato vari dettagli sulle sue prossime produzioni, ma il piatto forte della casa era The Flash, film in uscita a giugno, e di cui è stato rivelato il nuovo trailer.

Ecco il filmato.

“The Flash” presenta un cast formato da Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (“Bullet Train,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ron Livingston (“Loudermilk,” “The Conjuring”), Maribel Verdú (“Elite,” “Y tu mamá también”), Kiersey Clemons (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Sweetheart”), Antje Traue (“King of Ravens,” “Man of Steel”), Ben Affleck e Michael Keaton (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Batman”).

Il film è diretto da Andy Muschietti, prodotto da Barbara Muschietti (the “IT” films, “Mama”) e Michael Disco (“Rampage,” “San Andreas”). La sceneggiatura è di Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey,” “Bumblebee”), con il soggetto realizzato da John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) e Joby Harold (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Army of the Dead”). I produttori sono Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman e Marianne Jenkins.