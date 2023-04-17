The Boogeyman: il nuovo trailer del film tratto da Stephen King

Ecco il nuovo trailer di The Boogeyman, film tratto da una storia di Stephen King, in uscita al cinema il 2 giugno.

I 20th Century Studios hanno proposto un nuovo per The Boogeyman, una storia tratta da un’opera di Stephen King, il maestro dell’orrore autore di IT e di Shining. Il lungometraggio arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche il 2 giugno.

Ecco il trailer di The Boogeyman.

Il film è diretto da Rob Savage (“Host”), con una sceneggiatura ad opera di Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place”) e Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”), ed è basato sul racconto di Stephen King.

Il cast del lungometraggio è composto da Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”), Chris Messina (“Birds of Prey”), Vivian Lyra Blair (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Marin Ireland (“The Umbrella Academy”), Madison Hu (“Bizaardvark”), LisaGay Hamilton (“Vice”), e David Dastmalchian (“Dune”).

I produttori del progetto sono Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”), Dan Levine (“Arrival”), Dan Cohen (“The Adam Project”), Emily Morris (“Rosaline”), John H. Starke (“Sicario”), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Adam Kolbrenner (“The Tomorrow War”), Ryan Cunningham, e Robin Meisinger.

Leggi anche questa news: