The Muppets Mayhem: il teaser trailer della serie Disney+

Da poco è stato diffuso il teaser trailer di The Muppets Mayhem, la serie di Disney+ che sarà distribuita sulla piattaforma streaming il 10 maggio, con tutti gli episodi pubblicati in un’unica soluzione.

Ecco il trailer.

Al centro dello show c’è la The Electric Mayhem Band pronta a tuffarsi in un’avventura musicale di dimensioni epiche, che si dovrà concludere con la registrazione del loro primo album.

The Muppets Mayhem ha come protagonisti Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) che fa Nora, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) come Moog, Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) è Hannah, Bill Barretta fa Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz è Zoot, Eric Jacobson fa Animal, Peter Linz è Lips, David Rudman sarà Janice, Matt Vogel fa Floyd Pepper, mentre la guest star è Anders Holm (Workaholics) come JJ.

Basata sui personaggi di Jim Henson, la serie è sviluppata dai produttori Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) e dai produttori esecutvi Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter. La musica è composta da Linda Perry.