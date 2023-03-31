BAFTA 2023: Vampire Survivors è il gioco dell’anno
Vampire Survivors trionfa ai BAFTA 2023, aggiudicandosi il premio come gioco dell'anno. Ecco tutti i vincitori.
Vampire Survivors ha vinto il premio come gioco dell’anno ai BAFTA 2023. L’apprezzato “time survival game” di Poncle si aggiudica dunque il premio più prestigioso della manifestazione, mentre il premio scelto sulla base delle votazioni degli utenti è andato a God of War: Ragnarok. Vediamo dunque quali sono stati tutti i vincitori di questa edizione dei BAFTA:
Best Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
Best Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
Best Audio
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
Best British Game
- Citizen Sleeper
- Olliolli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Vampire Survivors
Best Debut Game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone Champ
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Best Family Game
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Game Beyond Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Not for Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
Best Game Design
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Best Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Best Original Property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- SIFU
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Performer in a Leading Role
- Alain Mesa come Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney come Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge come Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage come Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams come Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic come Atreus in God of War Ragnarok
Best Performer in a Supporting Role
- Adam J. Harrington come Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
- Alison Jaye come Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin come The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti come Freya in God of War Ragnarok
- Laya Deleon Hayes come Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok
- Ryan Hurst come Thor in God of War Ragnarok
Best Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
Best EE Game of the Year (scelto dagli utenti)
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
Come potete vedere, il titolo più premiato insieme ad Elden Ring, è proprio God of War Ragnarok che si è aggiudicato ben 6 premi, A trionfare però è stato Vampire Survivors, uno dei fenomeni del 2022. Il gioco è stato definito dal team di sviluppo come “time survival game”. Si tratta di una sorta di action game in cui interpretiamo un cacciatore di vampiri alle prese con orde immense di nemici.
- BAFTA Games Awards 2023 | Full Ceremony (youtube.com)