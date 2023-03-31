BAFTA 2023: Vampire Survivors è il gioco dell’anno

Vampire Survivors ha vinto il premio come gioco dell’anno ai BAFTA 2023. L’apprezzato “time survival game” di Poncle si aggiudica dunque il premio più prestigioso della manifestazione, mentre il premio scelto sulla base delle votazioni degli utenti è andato a God of War: Ragnarok. Vediamo dunque quali sono stati tutti i vincitori di questa edizione dei BAFTA:

Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Best Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Best Audio

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Best British Game

Citizen Sleeper

Olliolli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Vampire Survivors

Best Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Not for Broadcast

We’ll Always Have Paris

Best Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Best Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

Tunic

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Best Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

SIFU

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa come Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney come Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge come Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage come Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams come Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic come Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Best Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J. Harrington come Sindri in God of War Ragnarok

Alison Jaye come Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin come The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti come Freya in God of War Ragnarok

Laya Deleon Hayes come Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok

Ryan Hurst come Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Best Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

Best EE Game of the Year (scelto dagli utenti)

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

Come potete vedere, il titolo più premiato insieme ad Elden Ring, è proprio God of War Ragnarok che si è aggiudicato ben 6 premi, A trionfare però è stato Vampire Survivors, uno dei fenomeni del 2022. Il gioco è stato definito dal team di sviluppo come “time survival game”. Si tratta di una sorta di action game in cui interpretiamo un cacciatore di vampiri alle prese con orde immense di nemici.