Monster High 2: il teaser trailer del film sequel

Ecco il teaser trailer di Monster High 2, il film sequel che arriverà direttamente su Paramount+ e Nickelodeon.

di Davide Mirabello

1 ora fa

Monster High 2

Il canale YouTube di Monster High ha diffuso il teaser del film Monster High 2, che verrà distribuito direttamente su Paramount+ e Nickelodeon.

Ecco il filmato.

Il teaser è stato distribuito durante i Kids’ Choice Awards, ed è servito anche ad annunciare che il film uscirà nel periodo autunnale. Nonostante non sia ancora chiara la trama di Monster High 2, si sa che la storia tornerà a focalizzarsi su Clawdeen e sui suoi amici. In questo film ci sarà pure una buona dose di musical.

Le tre protagoniste sono Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot e Nayah Damasen. Nel cast saranno presenti anche Case Walker, Marci T. House, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Scoth Ellis Loring, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald, e Nasiv Sall.

Per il progetto vedremo Todd Holland che farà da regista e produttore, su una sceneggiatura di Matt Eddy e Bill Eddy. I produttori esecutivi saranno Fred Soulie (Senior Vice President & General Manager di Mattel Television), Phil Breman (Vice President di Live Action Development at Mattel), e Adam Bonnett.

