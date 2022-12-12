Golden Globe 2023: ecco tutte le nomination, ci sono Avatar 2, Black Panther 2 e Mercoledì

Ecco tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Tra i film ci sono Avatar: la Via dell'Acqua e Pinocchio di del Toro. Nelle serie TV c'è Mercoledì.

Da poco sono state comunicate tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Nonostante uscirà al cinema il 14 dicembre il film Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua si è già guadagnato due candidature. Mentre il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro è presente tra i candidati a miglior film d’animazione. Presente anche Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tra le serie TV candidate ci sono sia House of the Dragon che Mercoledì.

Ecco la lista.

FILM

MIGLIORE FILM DRAMMATICO

Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Elvis
Warner Bros

The Fabelmans
Universal Pictures

Tár
Focus Features

Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures

MIGLIORE ATTRICE DRAMAMTICA

Cate Blanchett
Tár

Olivia Colman
Empire of Light

Viola Davis
The Woman King

Ana de Armas
Blonde

Michelle Williams
The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE ATTORE DRAMMATICO

Austin Butler
Elvis

Brendan Fraser
The Whale

Hugh Jackman
The Son

Bill Nighy
Living

Jeremy Pope
The Inspection

MIGLIORE FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Babylon
Paramount

The Banshees of Inisherin
Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once
A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix

Triangle of Sadness
Neon

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Lesley Manville
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie
Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu

Emma Thompson
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once

MGLIORE ATTORE IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Diego Calva
Babylon

Daniel Craig
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver
White Noise

Colin Farrell
The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes
The Menu

MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

MIGLIORE FILM INTERNAZIONALE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

MIGLIORE REGISTA

James Cameron, Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE DRAMMATICA

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

MIGLIORE SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mercoledì

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì
Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PR LA TELEVISIONE 

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE 

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE TV

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbot Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE TV 

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

 

