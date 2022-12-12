Golden Globe 2023: ecco tutte le nomination, ci sono Avatar 2, Black Panther 2 e Mercoledì
Ecco tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Tra i film ci sono Avatar: la Via dell'Acqua e Pinocchio di del Toro. Nelle serie TV c'è Mercoledì.
5 minuti
Da poco sono state comunicate tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Nonostante uscirà al cinema il 14 dicembre il film Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua si è già guadagnato due candidature. Mentre il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro è presente tra i candidati a miglior film d’animazione. Presente anche Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tra le serie TV candidate ci sono sia House of the Dragon che Mercoledì.
Ecco la lista.
FILM
MIGLIORE FILM DRAMMATICO
Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Elvis
Warner Bros
The Fabelmans
Universal Pictures
Tár
Focus Features
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures
MIGLIORE ATTRICE DRAMAMTICA
Cate Blanchett
Tár
Olivia Colman
Empire of Light
Viola Davis
The Woman King
Ana de Armas
Blonde
Michelle Williams
The Fabelmans
MIGLIORE ATTORE DRAMMATICO
Austin Butler
Elvis
Brendan Fraser
The Whale
Hugh Jackman
The Son
Bill Nighy
Living
Jeremy Pope
The Inspection
MIGLIORE FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Babylon
Paramount
The Banshees of Inisherin
Searchlight Pictures
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A24
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix
Triangle of Sadness
Neon
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Lesley Manville
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie
Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu
Emma Thompson
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
MGLIORE ATTORE IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Diego Calva
Babylon
Daniel Craig
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver
White Noise
Colin Farrell
The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes
The Menu
MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
MIGLIORE FILM INTERNAZIONALE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
MIGLIORE REGISTA
James Cameron, Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE
“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
TELEVISIONE
MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMMATICA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE DRAMMATICA
Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
MIGLIORE SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mercoledì
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì
Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PR LA TELEVISIONE
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE TV
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbot Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE TV
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List (deadline.com)