Golden Globe 2023: ecco tutte le nomination, ci sono Avatar 2, Black Panther 2 e Mercoledì

Da poco sono state comunicate tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Nonostante uscirà al cinema il 14 dicembre il film Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua si è già guadagnato due candidature. Mentre il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro è presente tra i candidati a miglior film d’animazione. Presente anche Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tra le serie TV candidate ci sono sia House of the Dragon che Mercoledì.

Ecco la lista.

FILM

MIGLIORE FILM DRAMMATICO

Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Elvis

Warner Bros

The Fabelmans

Universal Pictures

Tár

Focus Features

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Pictures

MIGLIORE ATTRICE DRAMAMTICA

Cate Blanchett

Tár

Olivia Colman

Empire of Light

Viola Davis

The Woman King

Ana de Armas

Blonde

Michelle Williams

The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE ATTORE DRAMMATICO

Austin Butler

Elvis

Brendan Fraser

The Whale

Hugh Jackman

The Son

Bill Nighy

Living

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection

MIGLIORE FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Babylon

Paramount

The Banshees of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix

Triangle of Sadness

Neon

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Lesley Manville

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie

Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu

Emma Thompson

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

MGLIORE ATTORE IN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Diego Calva

Babylon

Daniel Craig

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver

White Noise

Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes

The Menu

MIGLIORE FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

MIGLIORE FILM INTERNAZIONALE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

MIGLIORE REGISTA

James Cameron, Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE DRAMMATICA

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

MIGLIORE SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mercoledì

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PR LA TELEVISIONE

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGICA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE TV

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbot Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE TV

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TV

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy