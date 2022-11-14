The Game Awards 2022: la lista completa dei finalisti in gara

Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista dei finalisti per i The Game Awards 2022. Vediamo l'elenco completo dei titoli in gara divisi per categorie.

di Roberta Pagnotta

4 secondi fa

4 minuti

Come promesso, Geoff Keighley ha annunciato i finalisti dei The Game Awards 2022, gli Oscar del Videogioco in programma il prossimo 9 dicembre alle 01:30, ora italiana. Da ora fino all’8 dicembre, gli utenti e le giuria in gara potranno dunque votare quali saranno i titoli che verranno premiati nel corso della serata, nonché il gioco che si aggiudicherà infine l’ambito titolo di Game of the Year.

Vediamo la lista completa delle nomination:

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Score and Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage – Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Parte 1
  • The Quarry

Best VR / AR

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Role Playing

  • Elden Ring
  • Live A Live
  • Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu

Best Family

  • Kirby e la Terra Perduta
  • LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • MultiVersus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • Qtcinderella

Best Debut Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic 2 il film
  • Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best eSports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

  • Jeong “Chovy”Ji-Hoon
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
  • Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best eSports Team

  • Darkzero eSports – Apex Legends
  • Faze Clan – CS:GO
  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • LA Thieves – Call of Duty
  • Loud – Valorant

Best eSports Coach

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
  • Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi
  • Erik “Doombros” Sandgren
  • Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
  • Go “Score” Dong-Bin

Best eSports Event

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Chiaramente tra i giochi più nominati troviamo Elden Ring e God of War: Ragnarok, in lizza per diverse categorie, inclusa la principale. Desta invece non poca sorpresa trovare Stray, l’avventura felina di Annapurna, tra i titoli candidati a Gioco dell’Anno, accanto a produzioni di ben altro respiro come Xenoblade Chronicles 3 e Horizon: Forbidden West.

Per il resto, sappiamo che quest’anno la cerimonia degli Oscar del videogioco durerà meno rispetto alla precedente, anche se comunque vanterà la presenza di oltre 50 titoli.

 

