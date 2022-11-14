The Game Awards 2022: la lista completa dei finalisti in gara

Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista dei finalisti per i The Game Awards 2022. Vediamo l'elenco completo dei titoli in gara divisi per categorie.

Come promesso, Geoff Keighley ha annunciato i finalisti dei The Game Awards 2022, gli Oscar del Videogioco in programma il prossimo 9 dicembre alle 01:30, ora italiana. Da ora fino all’8 dicembre, gli utenti e le giuria in gara potranno dunque votare quali saranno i titoli che verranno premiati nel corso della serata, nonché il gioco che si aggiudicherà infine l’ambito titolo di Game of the Year.

Vediamo la lista completa delle nomination:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Parte 1

The Quarry

Best VR / AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Leggende Pokémon: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby e la Terra Perduta

LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim / Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

Qtcinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic 2 il film

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy”Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best eSports Team

Darkzero eSports – Apex Legends

Faze Clan – CS:GO

Gen.G – League of Legends

LA Thieves – Call of Duty

Loud – Valorant

Best eSports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi

Erik “Doombros” Sandgren

Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom

Go “Score” Dong-Bin

Best eSports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Chiaramente tra i giochi più nominati troviamo Elden Ring e God of War: Ragnarok, in lizza per diverse categorie, inclusa la principale. Desta invece non poca sorpresa trovare Stray, l’avventura felina di Annapurna, tra i titoli candidati a Gioco dell’Anno, accanto a produzioni di ben altro respiro come Xenoblade Chronicles 3 e Horizon: Forbidden West.

Per il resto, sappiamo che quest’anno la cerimonia degli Oscar del videogioco durerà meno rispetto alla precedente, anche se comunque vanterà la presenza di oltre 50 titoli.