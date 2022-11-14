The Game Awards 2022: la lista completa dei finalisti in gara
Geoff Keighley ha annunciato la lista dei finalisti per i The Game Awards 2022. Vediamo l'elenco completo dei titoli in gara divisi per categorie.
Come promesso, Geoff Keighley ha annunciato i finalisti dei The Game Awards 2022, gli Oscar del Videogioco in programma il prossimo 9 dicembre alle 01:30, ora italiana. Da ora fino all’8 dicembre, gli utenti e le giuria in gara potranno dunque votare quali saranno i titoli che verranno premiati nel corso della serata, nonché il gioco che si aggiudicherà infine l’ambito titolo di Game of the Year.
Vediamo la lista completa delle nomination:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Parte 1
- The Quarry
Best VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby e la Terra Perduta
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim / Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- Qtcinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic 2 il film
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy”Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
Best eSports Team
- Darkzero eSports – Apex Legends
- Faze Clan – CS:GO
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- LA Thieves – Call of Duty
- Loud – Valorant
Best eSports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi
- Erik “Doombros” Sandgren
- Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin
Best eSports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Chiaramente tra i giochi più nominati troviamo Elden Ring e God of War: Ragnarok, in lizza per diverse categorie, inclusa la principale. Desta invece non poca sorpresa trovare Stray, l’avventura felina di Annapurna, tra i titoli candidati a Gioco dell’Anno, accanto a produzioni di ben altro respiro come Xenoblade Chronicles 3 e Horizon: Forbidden West.
Per il resto, sappiamo che quest’anno la cerimonia degli Oscar del videogioco durerà meno rispetto alla precedente, anche se comunque vanterà la presenza di oltre 50 titoli.