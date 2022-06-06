MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: tutti i premi della cerimonia più pop dell’anno

Come ogni anno, MTV ha preparato dei golosi popcorn dorati da elargire alle star più in voga del cinema e della tv, accorsi per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. La prima parte della kermesse, condotta da Vanessa Hudgens in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles, è andata in onda questa notte, tenendo conto del fuso orario italiano. La seconda, chiamata Unscripted, sarà invece tutta concentrata sul piccolo schermo, con i protagonisti e i momenti “OMG” dei reality show preferiti dal pubblico, e andrà in onda martedì 7 giugno dalle 22:50, sempre su MTV.

La regina della serata, per certi versi, è stata Zendaya, protagonista sia della serie che del film di maggior successo. A trionfare sono stati difatti la serie Euphoria, con quattro premi, e Spider-Man: No Way Home. Altri grandi nomi, tra i premiati, sono stati Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds e Sophia Di Martino.

SCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

Scream

The Batman

The Adam Project

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Dune

BEST SHOW

Euphoria — WINNER

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy — WINNER

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow — WINNER

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City — WINNER

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever — WINNER

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega, Scream — WINNER

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria — WINNER

Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino, Loki — WINNER

BEST TEAM

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki — WINNER

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, The Lost City

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria — WINNER

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

The Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up)

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike (Euphoria)

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me) — WINNER

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

“Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (Turning Red)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

“This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (Yellowjackets)

“Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (Bridgerton)

“Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

“Dance With Me” (Heartstopper) — WINNER

“Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

“America” – (West Side Story)

“Holding Out For a Hero” (Euphoria)

“The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (Cobra Kai)

“Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (Peacemaker)

“Original Score” (Halo)

“Million To One” – Camila Cabello (Cinderella)

“Disco Forever” (House of Gucci)

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — WINNER

The Beatles: Get Back

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset — WINNER

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset — WINNER

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — WINNER

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy and Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef — WINNER

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show — WINNER

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch — WINNER

Benito Skinner

Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame

Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT

“Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

“Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,” The Real Housewives of Potomac

“Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause,” Selling Sunset

“Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard,” Summer House

“Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love — WINNER

Sher, Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Leggi anche:

