Fast & Furious 10: primo teaser poster del prossimo film della saga

Il primo teaser poster di Fast & Furious 10 gioca sul significato delle parole, dato, che riporta semplicemente la parola “FAST” e una “X” da contare come cifra romana, da leggere però in inglese: dunque, FAST-TEN o, letto tutto d’un fiato, “Fasten” come in “Fasten your seatbelts”, ovvero “Allacciate le cinture”. Probabilmente erano anni che tenevano in canna questa battuta!

Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022

Il film entra dunque in produzione, senza avere ancora una data d’uscita, anche solo indicativa: sappiamo però che tornerà la “family” di Dominic Toretto e alcune new entry di peso: Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior e Brie Larson.

