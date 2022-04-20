Fast & Furious 10: primo teaser poster del prossimo film della saga

Vin Diesel e Universal Pictures hanno svelato il primo teaser poster di Fast & Furious 10, semplice quanto accattivante, grazie a un funzionale gioco di parole.

Il primo teaser poster di Fast & Furious 10 gioca sul significato delle parole, dato, che riporta semplicemente la parola “FAST” e una “X” da contare come cifra romana, da leggere però in inglese: dunque, FAST-TEN o, letto tutto d’un fiato, “Fasten” come in “Fasten your seatbelts”, ovvero “Allacciate le cinture”. Probabilmente erano anni che tenevano in canna questa battuta!

Il film entra dunque in produzione, senza avere ancora una data d’uscita, anche solo indicativa: sappiamo però che tornerà la “family” di Dominic Toretto e alcune new entry di peso: Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior e Brie Larson.

