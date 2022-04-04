Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste è l’artista dell’anno, con cinque premi

Dopo esser stati rimandati di due mesi per precauzione contro la variante Omicron del Covid-19, si sono infine tenuti i Grammy Awards 2022, a Las Vegas, nuovamente in presenza e con esibizioni dal vivo degli artisti presenti. Ecco i vincitori degli ambiti premi, tra cui il trionfatore Jon Batiste.

Jon Batiste, 2022’s album of the year winner at the #Grammys, shares his outlook experiencing life’s ups and downs. https://t.co/5MEXLJhn5G pic.twitter.com/ueDZ3J70Qd

— Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022