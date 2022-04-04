Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste è l’artista dell’anno, con cinque premi
Si sono tenuti questa notte i Grammy Awards 2022, a Las Vegas: ecco tutti i premi dell'evento, che ha visto trionfare, tra gli altri, Jon Batiste con cinque premi.
6 minuti
Dopo esser stati rimandati di due mesi per precauzione contro la variante Omicron del Covid-19, si sono infine tenuti i Grammy Awards 2022, a Las Vegas, nuovamente in presenza e con esibizioni dal vivo degli artisti presenti. Ecco i vincitori degli ambiti premi, tra cui il trionfatore Jon Batiste.
Jon Batiste, 2022’s album of the year winner at the #Grammys, shares his outlook experiencing life’s ups and downs. https://t.co/5MEXLJhn5G pic.twitter.com/ueDZ3J70Qd
— Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022
Batiste era nominato per ben undici premi ed è riuscito a conquistarne ben cinque, incluso Album dell’anno con “We Are”. Tra gli altri artisti più premiati, il collettivo Silk Sonic con quattro statuette e Olivia Rodrigo e i Foo Fighters con tre.
Sentito il tributo al recentemente scomparso Taylor Hawkins (nel cuore di tanti artisti e presente anche sulla maglia di Billie Eilish) e numerosi i numeri e le esibizioni sul palco, che ha visto esibirsi tra gli altri i BTS (la cui esibizione era attesissima e ha visto la collaborazione “in scena” di Olivia Rodrigo per un intenso momento con il componente della band V), Lil Nas X,, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Rodrigo, Batiste, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish e Finneas,
WTF WAS THIS KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/RMl23YkEln
— bts (@kkukstudio) April 4, 2022
La serata dei sessantaquattresimi Grammy, a differenza di quella degli Oscar, non è stata fonte di polemiche o incidenti, e ha visto anche la presenza di un video-messaggio del presidente dell’Ucraina Volodymyr Zelenskyy, che ha lanciato un appello:
I nostri musicisti stanno indossando armature invece di smoking. Stiamo combattendo la Russia, che porta orribile silenzio con le sue bombe. Il silenzio della morte. Riempite il silenzio con la vostra musica.
Ecco la lista dei nominati e dei vincitori delle categorie principali e quelle relative alla Pop Music e alle colonne sonore. Tutti gli altri potete visionarli sulla pagina ufficiale dell’evento, a quest’indirizzo.
Record Of The Year
- I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
- Freedom
Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
- drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open – VINCITORE
Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
- We Are – VINCITORE
Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers
- Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Montero
Lil Nas X
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore
Taylor Swift
- Donda
Kanye West
Song Of The Year
- Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
- A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
- drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
- Leave The Door Open – VINCITORE
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
- Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone
Justin Bieber
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Positions
Ariana Grande
- drivers license – VINCITORE
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- Butter
BTS
- Higher Power
Coldplay
- Kiss Me More – VINCITORE
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love For Sale – VINCITORE
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Til We Meet Again (Live)
Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas
Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina
Ledisi
- That’s Life
Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas
Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Positions
Ariana Grande
- Sour – VINCITORE
Olivia Rodrigo
Per quanto riguarda la musica realizzata per altri media (per cinema, tv e videogiochi):
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Cruella
(Various Artists)
- Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt (& Various Artists)
- In The Heights
(Various Artists)
- One Night In Miami…
Leslie Odom, Jr. (& Various Artists)
- Respect
Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1
(Various Artists)
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday – VINCITORE
Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Bridgerton
Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune
Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Queen’s Gambit – VINCITORE A PARI MERITO
Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
- Soul – VINCITORE A PARI MERITO
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside] – VINCITORE
Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
- Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]
Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Leggi anche:
- 2022 GRAMMYs Awards Show: Complete Winners & Nominations List (grammy.com)
- Grammys 2022: Full Winners List (variety.com)