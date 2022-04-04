Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste è l’artista dell’anno, con cinque premi

Si sono tenuti questa notte i Grammy Awards 2022, a Las Vegas: ecco tutti i premi dell'evento, che ha visto trionfare, tra gli altri, Jon Batiste con cinque premi.

Dopo esser stati rimandati di due mesi per precauzione contro la variante Omicron del Covid-19, si sono infine tenuti i Grammy Awards 2022, a Las Vegas, nuovamente in presenza e con esibizioni dal vivo degli artisti presenti. Ecco i vincitori degli ambiti premi, tra cui il trionfatore Jon Batiste.

Batiste era nominato per ben undici premi ed è riuscito a conquistarne ben cinque, incluso Album dell’anno con “We Are”. Tra gli altri artisti più premiati, il collettivo Silk Sonic con quattro statuette e Olivia Rodrigo e i Foo Fighters con tre.
Sentito il tributo al recentemente scomparso Taylor Hawkins (nel cuore di tanti artisti e presente anche sulla maglia di Billie Eilish) e numerosi i numeri e le esibizioni sul palco, che ha visto esibirsi tra gli altri i BTS (la cui esibizione era attesissima e ha visto la collaborazione “in scena” di Olivia Rodrigo per un intenso momento con il componente della band V), Lil Nas X,, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Rodrigo, Batiste, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish e Finneas,

La serata dei sessantaquattresimi Grammy, a differenza di quella degli Oscar, non è stata fonte di polemiche o incidenti, e ha visto anche la presenza di un video-messaggio del presidente dell’Ucraina Volodymyr Zelenskyy, che ha lanciato un appello:

I nostri musicisti stanno indossando armature invece di smoking. Stiamo combattendo la Russia, che porta orribile silenzio con le sue bombe. Il silenzio della morte. Riempite il silenzio con la vostra musica.

Ecco la lista dei nominati e dei vincitori delle categorie principali e quelle relative alla Pop Music e alle colonne sonore. Tutti gli altri potete visionarli sulla pagina ufficiale dell’evento, a quest’indirizzo.

Record Of The Year

  • I Still Have Faith In You
    ABBA
  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Leave The Door Open – VINCITORE
    Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

  • We Are – VINCITORE
    Jon Batiste
  • Love For Sale
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
    FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers
  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.
    Montero
    Lil Nas X
    Sour
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Evermore
    Taylor Swift
  • Donda
    Kanye West

Song Of The Year

  • Bad Habits
    Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
  • A Beautiful Noise
    Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
  • drivers license
    Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Fight For You
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • Kiss Me More
    Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
  • Leave The Door Open – VINCITORE
    Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
  • Peaches
    Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE
  • Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Anyone
    Justin Bieber
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Positions
    Ariana Grande
  • drivers license – VINCITORE
    Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Lonely
    Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • Butter
    BTS
  • Higher Power
    Coldplay
  • Kiss Me More – VINCITORE
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Love For Sale – VINCITORE
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Til We Meet Again (Live)
    Norah Jones
  • A Tori Kelly Christmas
    Tori Kelly
  • Ledisi Sings Nina
    Ledisi
  • That’s Life
    Willie Nelson
  • A Holly Dolly Christmas
    Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Positions
    Ariana Grande
  • Sour – VINCITORE
    Olivia Rodrigo

Per quanto riguarda la musica realizzata per altri media (per cinema, tv e videogiochi):

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • Cruella
    (Various Artists)
  • Dear Evan Hansen
    Ben Platt (& Various Artists)
  • In The Heights
    (Various Artists)
  • One Night In Miami…
    Leslie Odom, Jr. (& Various Artists)
  • Respect
    Jennifer Hudson
  • Schmigadoon! Episode 1
    (Various Artists)
  • The United States Vs. Billie Holiday – VINCITORE
    Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • Bridgerton
    Kris Bowers, composer
  • Dune
    Hans Zimmer, composer
  • The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
    Ludwig Göransson, composer
  • The Queen’s Gambit – VINCITORE A PARI MERITO
    Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
  • Soul – VINCITORE A PARI MERITO
    Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

  • Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
    Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
  • All Eyes On Me [From Inside] – VINCITORE
    Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
  • All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
    Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
  • Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
    Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
  • Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]
    Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

