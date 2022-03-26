Razzie Awards: Jared Leto e LeBron James i peggiori attori dell’anno

Svelati i Razzie Awards 2022, che vedono Jared Leto come peggior attore non protagonista e Diana: The Musical come peggior film, con quattro statuette conferite.

I Premi Oscar sono sempre preceduti, il giorno prima, da quelli che sono la loro antitesi parodistica, i famigerati Razzie Awards, ovvero i “premi” al peggio della stagione appena trascorsa. Molti dei pronostici più comuni fatti in occasione delle nomination si sono avverati, e il film più “spernacchiato” risulta essere Diana: The Musical, con ben quattro premi, e a seguire c’è Space Jam: New Legends, con tre. Peggior attore dell’anno? Jared Leto in House of Gucci.

Vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le assegnazioni.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version) – VINCITORE

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: New Legends

La donna alla finestra

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: New Legends – VINCITORE

Ben Platt / Caro Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical – VINCITRICE

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical – VINCITRICE

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)

Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci – VINCITORE

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin – VINCITORE

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Tutti i maldestri membri del cast e tutti i numeri musicali brutti di Diana the Musical

LeBron James & tutti i personaggi animati Warner Bros. e Time-Warner con cui interagisce in Space Jam: A New Legacy – VINCITORE

Jared Leto & la sua faccia prostetica da 17 libre, i suoi abiti da sfigato e il suo ridicolo accento in House of Gucci

Ben Platt & tutti gli altri personaggi che agiscono come se fosse normale che Platt canti 24 ore al giorno in Caro Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) in Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (involontario Remake di Crudelia)

Space Jam: New Legends – VINCITORE

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake di Oliver Twist)

La donna alla finestra (Rip-Off di La finestra sul cortile)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley per Diana the Musical – VINCITORE

Stephen Chbosky per Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels per Karen

Renny Harlin per The Misfits

Joe Wright per The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical: sceneggiatura di Joe DiPietro, musica e testi di DiPietro

The Misfits: sceneggiatura di Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny

Twist: sceneggiatura di John Wrathall & Sally Collett, con materiali aggiuntivi

