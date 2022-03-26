Razzie Awards: Jared Leto e LeBron James i peggiori attori dell’anno

Svelati i Razzie Awards 2022, che vedono Jared Leto come peggior attore non protagonista e Diana: The Musical come peggior film, con quattro statuette conferite.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

I Premi Oscar sono sempre preceduti, il giorno prima, da quelli che sono la loro antitesi parodistica, i famigerati Razzie Awards, ovvero i “premi” al peggio della stagione appena trascorsa. Molti dei pronostici più comuni fatti in occasione delle nomination si sono avverati, e il film più “spernacchiato” risulta essere Diana: The Musical, con ben quattro premi, e a seguire c’è Space Jam: New Legends, con tre. Peggior attore dell’anno? Jared Leto in House of Gucci.
Vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le assegnazioni.

WORST PICTURE

  • Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version) – VINCITORE
  • Infinite
  • Karen
  • Space Jam: New Legends
  • La donna alla finestra

WORST ACTOR

  • Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
  • Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
  • LeBron James / Space Jam: New Legends – VINCITORE
  • Ben Platt / Caro Evan Hansen
  • Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

  • Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
  • Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical – VINCITRICE
  • Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Taryn Manning / Karen
  • Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
  • Sophie Cookson / Infinite
  • Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
  • Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical – VINCITRICE
  • Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
  • Nick Cannon / The Misfits
  • Mel Gibson / Dangerous
  • Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
  • Diana the Musical
  • Jared Leto / House of Gucci – VINCITORE

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

  • Bruce Willis / American Siege
  • Bruce Willis / Apex
  • Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin – VINCITORE
  • Bruce Willis / Deadlock
  • Bruce Willis / Fortress
  • Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • Bruce Willis / Out of Death
  • Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

  • Tutti i maldestri membri del cast e tutti i numeri musicali brutti di Diana the Musical
  • LeBron James & tutti i personaggi animati Warner Bros. e Time-Warner con cui interagisce in Space Jam: A New Legacy – VINCITORE
  • Jared Leto & la sua faccia prostetica da 17 libre, i suoi abiti da sfigato e il suo ridicolo accento in House of Gucci
  • Ben Platt & tutti gli altri personaggi che agiscono come se fosse normale che Platt canti 24 ore al giorno in Caro Evan Hansen
  • Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) in Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

  • Karen (involontario Remake di Crudelia)
  • Space Jam: New Legends – VINCITORE
  • Tom & Jerry the Movie
  • Twist (Rap remake di Oliver Twist)
  • La donna alla finestra (Rip-Off di La finestra sul cortile)

WORST DIRECTOR

  • Christopher Ashley per Diana the Musical – VINCITORE
  • Stephen Chbosky per Dear Evan Hansen
  • “Coke” Daniels per Karen
  • Renny Harlin per The Misfits
  • Joe Wright per The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

  • Diana the Musical: sceneggiatura di Joe DiPietro, musica e testi di DiPietro
    e David Bryan – VINCITORE
  • Karen: sceneggiatura di “Coke” Daniels
  • The Misfits: sceneggiatura di Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny
  • Twist: sceneggiatura di John Wrathall & Sally Collett, con materiali aggiuntivi
    di Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
    da “un’idea originale” di David & Keith Lynch e Simon Thomas
  • La donna alla finestra di Tracy Letts, dal romanzo di A.J. Finn

