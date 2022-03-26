Razzie Awards: Jared Leto e LeBron James i peggiori attori dell’anno
Svelati i Razzie Awards 2022, che vedono Jared Leto come peggior attore non protagonista e Diana: The Musical come peggior film, con quattro statuette conferite.
I Premi Oscar sono sempre preceduti, il giorno prima, da quelli che sono la loro antitesi parodistica, i famigerati Razzie Awards, ovvero i “premi” al peggio della stagione appena trascorsa. Molti dei pronostici più comuni fatti in occasione delle nomination si sono avverati, e il film più “spernacchiato” risulta essere Diana: The Musical, con ben quattro premi, e a seguire c’è Space Jam: New Legends, con tre. Peggior attore dell’anno? Jared Leto in House of Gucci.
Vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le assegnazioni.
WORST PICTURE
- Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version) – VINCITORE
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: New Legends
- La donna alla finestra
WORST ACTOR
- Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
- Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
- LeBron James / Space Jam: New Legends – VINCITORE
- Ben Platt / Caro Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
- Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
- Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical – VINCITRICE
- Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Taryn Manning / Karen
- Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson / Infinite
- Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
- Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical – VINCITRICE
- Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
- Nick Cannon / The Misfits
- Mel Gibson / Dangerous
- Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
- Diana the Musical
- Jared Leto / House of Gucci – VINCITORE
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE
- Bruce Willis / American Siege
- Bruce Willis / Apex
- Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin – VINCITORE
- Bruce Willis / Deadlock
- Bruce Willis / Fortress
- Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Bruce Willis / Out of Death
- Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
- Tutti i maldestri membri del cast e tutti i numeri musicali brutti di Diana the Musical
- LeBron James & tutti i personaggi animati Warner Bros. e Time-Warner con cui interagisce in Space Jam: A New Legacy – VINCITORE
- Jared Leto & la sua faccia prostetica da 17 libre, i suoi abiti da sfigato e il suo ridicolo accento in House of Gucci
- Ben Platt & tutti gli altri personaggi che agiscono come se fosse normale che Platt canti 24 ore al giorno in Caro Evan Hansen
- Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) in Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- Karen (involontario Remake di Crudelia)
- Space Jam: New Legends – VINCITORE
- Tom & Jerry the Movie
- Twist (Rap remake di Oliver Twist)
- La donna alla finestra (Rip-Off di La finestra sul cortile)
WORST DIRECTOR
- Christopher Ashley per Diana the Musical – VINCITORE
- Stephen Chbosky per Dear Evan Hansen
- “Coke” Daniels per Karen
- Renny Harlin per The Misfits
- Joe Wright per The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
- Diana the Musical: sceneggiatura di Joe DiPietro, musica e testi di DiPietro
e David Bryan – VINCITORE
- Karen: sceneggiatura di “Coke” Daniels
- The Misfits: sceneggiatura di Kurt Wimmer e Robert Henny
- Twist: sceneggiatura di John Wrathall & Sally Collett, con materiali aggiuntivi
di Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
da “un’idea originale” di David & Keith Lynch e Simon Thomas
- La donna alla finestra di Tracy Letts, dal romanzo di A.J. Finn
