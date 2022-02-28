SAG Awards 2022: trionfano anche CODA, Ted Lasso e Squid Game, ecco tutti i vincitori

La 28esima edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Awards si è svolta nella notte tra il 27 ed il 28 febbraio a Los Angeles, portando al successo, tra gli altri, il film CODA, e le serie TV Succession, Ted Lasso, Squid Game. Quest’ultimo telefilm ha ottenuto un primato, diventando la prima serie non in inglese a ottenere il riconoscimento.

Tra gli altri vincitori possiamo segnalare Jessica Chastain e Will Smith come migliore attrice ed attore protagonisti in un lungometraggio, che, a questo punto, diventano sempre più favoriti in vista della notte degli Oscar. Mentre tra gli interpreti delle serie TV ha trionfato anche Michael Keaton. Qui sotto trovate tutti i vincitori dei SAG Awards 2022.

FILM

Miglior Cast in un film

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Migliore attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain (“Gli occhi di Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Migliore attore protagonista

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Il Potere del Cane”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)

Kirsten Dunst (“Il Potere del Cane”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing)

Migliore attore non protagonista

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Il Potere del Cane”)

Migliore cast di Stunt

“No Time to Die”

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei Dieci Anelli”

TV

Migliore cast in una serie drammatica

“Succession” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Migliore cast in una serie commedia

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Migliore attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie commedia

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Migliore attore protagonista in una serie commedia

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Migliore attrice protagonista in un film TV o in una serie limitata

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

Migliore attore protagonista in un film TV o in una serie limitata

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

Migliore cast di Stunt

“Squid Game”

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown