BAFTA 2022: tre nomination per È stata la mano di Dio, ecco tutti i candidati

Per i BAFTA 2022 è stata rivelata la lista lunga dei candidati per l’assegnazione dei premi inglesi. Nella lista per miglior film possiamo trovare lungometraggi d’autore come Belfast e Licorice Pizza, ma anche progetti controversi come House of Gucci, e prodotti di genere come Dune. Tre sono le nomination conquistate da È stata la mano di Dio, rispettivamente per migliore film straniero, miglior regista e migliore sceneggiatura originale.

La lista più ristretta delle nomination verrà rivelata il 3 febbraio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 13 marzo presso la Royal Albert Hall. Ecco la lista lunga e completa dei candidati per i BAFTA 2022.

MIGLIORE FILM

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

The French Dispatch

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

MIGLIORE FILM BRITANNICO

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Benediction

Boiling Point

The Colour Room

Cruella

Cyrano

The Duke

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

Mothering Sunday

Munich- The Edge of War

No Time To Die

Operation Mincemeat

Passing

Spencer

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

After Love

Boiling Point

Censor

Dying to Divorce

The Harder They Fall

Hostile

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

The Power

Sweetheart

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

A Hero

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

Flee

È stata la mano di Dio

I’m Your Man

Lamb

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Parallel Mothers

Paris, 13th District

Petite Maman

Riders of Justice

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Becoming Cousteau

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Cow

Flee

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

The Lost Leonardo

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

The Real Charlie Chaplin

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tina

The Velvet Underground

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

I Mitchell contro le Macchine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sing 2

MIGLIOR REGISTA

After Love

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

First Cow

È stata la mano di Dio

Happening

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

Petite Maman

The Power of the Dog

The Souvenir Part II

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Titane

West Side Story

Zola

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

After Love

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

Don’t Look Up

The Duke

The French Dispatch

È stata la mano di Dio

King Richard

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

CODA

Cyrano

Drive My Car

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Green Knight

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

Passing

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson Respect

Emilia Jones CODA

Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos

Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up

Frances McDormand The Tragedy of Macbeth

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World

Claire Rushbrook Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan After Love

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Tessa Thompson Passing

Rachel Zegler West Side Story

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Riz Ahmed Encounter

Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos

Daniel Craig No Time To Die

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Adam Driver House of Gucci

Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!

Stephen Graham Boiling Point

Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza

Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ana de Armas No Time To Die

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Kathryn Hunter The Tragedy of Macbeth

Rita Moreno West Side Story

Ruth Negga Passing

Vinette Robinson Boiling Point

Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up

Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

David Alvarez West Side Story

Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza

Benicio del Toro The French Dispatch

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Mike Faist West Side Story

Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Troy Kotsur CODA

Jared Leto House of Gucci

Woody Norman C’mon C’mon

Al Pacino House of Gucci

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

Mark Rylance Don’t Look Up

J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

MIGLIOR CASTING

After Love

Belfast

Boiling Point

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

West Side Story

MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

tick tick…BOOM!

Titane

West Side Story

MIGLIORE TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Being The Ricardos

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

West Side Story

COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Lost Daughter

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Black Widow

Cruella

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

MIGLIOR SONORO

A Quiet Place Part II

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO BRITANNICO

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

A Film About A Pudding

Homebird

Night of the Living Dread

Robin Robin

MIGLIORE CORTO BRITANNICO

The Black Cop

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Femme

The Palace

Play It Safe

Rough

Roy

Stuffed

Punch-Drunk

The Tunnel