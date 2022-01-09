The Book of Boba Fett: i concept art del secondo episodio

Col secondo episodio, disponibile da qualche giorno su Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett comincia a entrare nel vivo,l’account Twitter ufficiale di Star Wars ci delizia con quattro splendide concept art dell’episodio stesso, realizzate da Christian Alzmann e Anton Grandert.

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter Two of #TheBookOfBobaFett. Art by Anton Grandert (2/4) pic.twitter.com/9f9xb6kqUz — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2022

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter Two of #TheBookOfBobaFett. Art by @calzmann (4/4) pic.twitter.com/Yowf1KnRB7 — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett, un’emozionante avventura dell’universo di Star Wars anticipata in una scena post credit a sorpresa dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, vede il leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e la mercenaria Fennec Shand farsi strada nel mondo criminale della Galassia quando tornano sulle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt e dal suo sindacato del crimine.

The Book of Boba Fett è interpretato da Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Karen Gilchrist e Carrie Beck sono le co-executive producer, mentre John Bartnicki è il produttore e John Hampian il coproduttore.

