The Book of Boba Fett: i concept art del secondo episodio

Sono stati rilasciati i meravigliosi concept art relativi al secondo episodio di The Book of Boba Fett, realizzati da Christian Alzmann e Anton Grandert.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

7 secondi fa

Col secondo episodio, disponibile da qualche giorno su Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett comincia a entrare nel vivo,l’account Twitter ufficiale di Star Wars ci delizia con quattro splendide concept art dell’episodio stesso, realizzate da Christian Alzmann e Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett, un’emozionante avventura dell’universo di Star Wars anticipata in una scena post credit a sorpresa dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, vede il leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e la mercenaria Fennec Shand farsi strada nel mondo criminale della Galassia quando tornano sulle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt e dal suo sindacato del crimine.

The Book of Boba Fett è interpretato da Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Karen Gilchrist e Carrie Beck sono le co-executive producer, mentre John Bartnicki è il produttore e John Hampian il coproduttore.

Leggi anche la recensione del secondo episodio:

The Book of Boba Fett la recensione del secondo episodio

