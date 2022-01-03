The Book of Boba Fett: concept art e poster promozionali

L'account Twitter di The Book of Boba Fett, la nuova serie Disney+ ambientata nell'universo di Star Wars, ci mostra tanti nuovi, bellissimi poster e concept art.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

4 secondi fa

In attesa dei nuovi episodi di The Book of Boba Fett, possiamo gustarci una serie di immagini e promo art ufficiali tratte dalla nuova serie di Star Wars appena lanciata da Disney+ e con protagonisti Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen.

Si tratta di una serie di sei poster artistici ufficiali, oltre a una piccola gallery di concept art tratti dal primo episodio, da poco andato in onda.

The Book of Boba Fett, un’emozionante avventura dell’universo di Star Wars anticipata in una scena post credit a sorpresa dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, vede il leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e la mercenaria Fennec Shand farsi strada nel mondo criminale della Galassia quando tornano sulle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt e dal suo sindacato del crimine.

The Book of Boba Fett è interpretato da Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Karen Gilchrist e Carrie Beck sono le co-executive producer, mentre John Bartnicki è il produttore e John Hampian il coproduttore.

Leggi anche la recensione del primo episodio:

The Book of Boba Fett la recensione del primo episodio

The Book of Boba Fett, la recensione del primo episodio

TAG
Disney+ ci suggerisce la lista dei buoni propositi per il 2022
Disney+ ci suggerisce la lista dei buoni propositi per il 2022
The Book of Boba Fett: la cronistoria del protagonista in un video ufficiale
The Book of Boba Fett: la cronistoria del protagonista in un video ufficiale
Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio rivela quando è stato contattato per tornare come Kingpin
Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio rivela quando è stato contattato per tornare come Kingpin
The Book of Boba Fett: uno special, uno spot e il main theme dal serial Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett: uno special, uno spot e il main theme dal serial Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett, la recensione del primo episodio
The Book of Boba Fett, la recensione del primo episodio
Hawkeye: Kevin Smith ha cambiato opinione sul personaggio grazie ad una scena della serie TV
Hawkeye: Kevin Smith ha cambiato opinione sul personaggio grazie ad una scena della serie TV
The Book of Boba Fett: il ritorno della leggenda nel nuovo video promozionale
The Book of Boba Fett: il ritorno della leggenda nel nuovo video promozionale