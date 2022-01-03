The Book of Boba Fett: concept art e poster promozionali

In attesa dei nuovi episodi di The Book of Boba Fett, possiamo gustarci una serie di immagini e promo art ufficiali tratte dalla nuova serie di Star Wars appena lanciata da Disney+ e con protagonisti Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen.

Pay tribute to your new crime lord. Check out the sixth in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @aracelymunoz_. pic.twitter.com/PcAEemti2r — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 2, 2022

Si tratta di una serie di sei poster artistici ufficiali, oltre a una piccola gallery di concept art tratti dal primo episodio, da poco andato in onda.

"Tell the mayor I'm here now." Check out the fifth in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @Liza_Shumska. pic.twitter.com/VX0Xo1SyqK — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 1, 2022

They're here to talk business. Check out the fourth in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @Doaly. pic.twitter.com/8IwaP1RmjP — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 31, 2021

It begins now. Check out the third in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @ashrafomar_. pic.twitter.com/ceQDZX7Nsl — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 29, 2021

Their journey continues tomorrow. Check out the second in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. Art by Dorothea Taylor. pic.twitter.com/68xrvLLUlV — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 28, 2021

Their reign begins. Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. Art by @a_swainson. pic.twitter.com/AFcpiNHj2u — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 27, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett, un’emozionante avventura dell’universo di Star Wars anticipata in una scena post credit a sorpresa dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, vede il leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e la mercenaria Fennec Shand farsi strada nel mondo criminale della Galassia quando tornano sulle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt e dal suo sindacato del crimine.

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter One of #TheBookOfBobaFett. Art by @calzmann (2/4) pic.twitter.com/y66AXZnPu8 — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 2, 2022

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter One of #TheBookOfBobaFett. Art by @brianmatyasart (3/4) pic.twitter.com/XKyDt9Zo5n — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 2, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett è interpretato da Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Karen Gilchrist e Carrie Beck sono le co-executive producer, mentre John Bartnicki è il produttore e John Hampian il coproduttore.

