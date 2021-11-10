La Ruota del Tempo: una clip con Egwene e Nynaeve e il video da Lucca Comics & Games

Amazon Prime Video mostra in anteprima una sequenza con Egwene e Nynaeve tratta da La Ruota del Tempo, insieme al video dello stand al Lucca Comics & Games.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

the wheel of time

Stando a quanto recita il testo di commento del nuovo video pubblicato dall’account ufficiale di La Ruota del Tempo (The Wheel of Time) “Il destino ha in serbo per Egwene e Nynaeve molto più di quel che avrebbero mai potuto immaginare“: qual è il loro legame? Lo scopriremo nella serie in arrivo su Amazon Prime Video il 19 novembre; nel frattempo, abbiamo anche il video ufficiale relativo alla presenza del serial, con uno stand apposito, a Lucca Comics & Games.

La serie di romanzi a cui si ispira la serie è stata ideata e iniziata da Robert Jordan, per poi rimanere incompiuta per lungo tempo a causa del decesso dell’autore, per poi essere infine completata da Brandon Sanderson con gli ultimi tre libri.

Nel cast della serie ritroviamo Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins), Matrim Cauthorn (Barney Harris), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) e Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski).

