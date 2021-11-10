La Ruota del Tempo: una clip con Egwene e Nynaeve e il video da Lucca Comics & Games

Stando a quanto recita il testo di commento del nuovo video pubblicato dall’account ufficiale di La Ruota del Tempo (The Wheel of Time) “Il destino ha in serbo per Egwene e Nynaeve molto più di quel che avrebbero mai potuto immaginare“: qual è il loro legame? Lo scopriremo nella serie in arrivo su Amazon Prime Video il 19 novembre; nel frattempo, abbiamo anche il video ufficiale relativo alla presenza del serial, con uno stand apposito, a Lucca Comics & Games.

Fate has more in store for #Egwene and #Nynaeve than they could have ever imagined.#TheWheelOfTime pic.twitter.com/Bs9DBfLSGg — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) November 9, 2021

La serie di romanzi a cui si ispira la serie è stata ideata e iniziata da Robert Jordan, per poi rimanere incompiuta per lungo tempo a causa del decesso dell’autore, per poi essere infine completata da Brandon Sanderson con gli ultimi tre libri.

Nel cast della serie ritroviamo Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins), Matrim Cauthorn (Barney Harris), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) e Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski).

