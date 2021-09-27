Super73: la nuova ebike ispirata alla Porsche del 1970 è strepitosa

Super73 è un brand californiano che produce biciclette elettriche dal 2016: riconosciute per il design vintage e subito riconoscibile, le sur bici hanno avuto un grande successo in tutto il mondo e sono finalmente da poco disponibili anche in Europra, grazie ad una nuova sede ad Amsterdam che distribuisce in tutto il continente.

Se non conoscevate queste biciclette, vi consiglio di andare a fare un giro sul loro sito. In ogni caso ci hanno appena inviato un comunicato stampa e soprattutto una serie di foto che ci hanno fatto letteralmente venire la bava alla bocca: si tratta di una custom bike creata sulla base delle loro bici, con i colori e i dettagli tutti ispirati alla mitica Porsche 935 Kremer Racing del 1970.

I colori del team, così riconoscibili, tornano quindi in questa custom e non finisce certo lì: vediamo gomme slick da pista e addirittura un piccolo estintore.

Guardate che meraviglia:

Altre foto:

Riportiamo di seguito il comunicato stampa ufficiale:

Electric Motorbike industry leader SUPER73 continues to push the boundaries of design and performance with their new Porsche inspired 1970’s racing bike.

SUPER73 has always walked the line of drawing inspiration from the past while also keeping their eyes firmly on the future. Their most recent custom electric motorbike draws inspiration from the 1970’s Kremer Racing Porsche 935. A car that competed all around the world, from the La Mans 24 hour to the 24 hours of Daytona and came away on top.

Graced with one of the most unique paint jobs ever seen on a race track, the Vaillant sponsored car always stood out on the paddock with its turquoise, puerple, red and orange colours. It’s these colours that set the foundation for this one of a kind bike, with turquoise dominating the frame’s color scheme. Flashes of purple feature on the frame and grips and fire engine red appearing on the pedals and the classic racing style fire extinguisher.

As part of the design, SUPER73 added a pair of BBS gold rims similar to the ones that featured on the cars back then and a crisp gold chain on the single speed drivetrain. Looking to the interior of the car for inspiration on the seat, a black alcantara with white piping was chosen as a callback to the classic racing seats. Known for their endurance and durability the alcantara material gives the quintessential racetrack look. Apache Fattyslick tires have been mounted to improve performance and speed capping off that classic racing feel.

The bike is a tribute to Porsche’s rich racing history over the past 60 years. Very few other companies have given so much to the world of high speed movement, both on and off the track. For SUPER73, this bike is our way of taking note of their unparalleled impact on the world of motorsport and representing that in our own, unique way.

SUPER73 is a lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture. Founded in 2016 in Southern California and now with its European operations based in Amsterdam. SUPER73 has led the charge in pioneering a new approach to help redefine the electric motorbike industry. By emphasizing thoughtful design, responsible manufacturing techniques, and local community engagement, the brand continually strives to grow and expand into a true industry leader.

Comunicato Stampa