LEGO VIDIYO, la nuova linea musicale si prende una pausa

Per il momento, la nuova linea LEGO VIDIYO pare che non abbia retto nemmeno un anno dalla sua uscita (veniva annunciata a fine gennaio) ed infatti secondo un comunicato diffuso da vari siti affiliati a LEGO la linea è stata messa in pausa fino al 2023.

La linea VIDIYO nasceva per cercare di cavalcare l’onda di Tik Tok nell’ambito musicale, forte anche della nuova partnership fra LEGO e Universal Music Group nato solo un anno prima, nel 2020.

Fin da subito però, abbiamo sempre notato dubbi da parte del pubblico soprattutto riguardo al meccanismo inventato da LEGO, che combinava le minifigure, i set e l’uso della realtà aumentata sullo smartphone tramite la app omonima.

Evidentemente questo stesso feeling lo hanno avuto anche buona parte dei consumatori dato che LEGO in una nota rilasciata ai vari blog parlano di mettere in pausa la linea rivedendola assieme a Universal il prossimo anno per poi ripartire nel 2023.

Di seguito il comunicato di LEGO.

We wanted to provide you with an update regarding LEGO VIDIYO.

As you know, we launched LEGO VIDIYO in January to connect with children in a completely new way, blending music, digital play and LEGO building in a fun and unique way. The product tested extremely well during development and has received really positive feedback from those children and families who have played with it.

We’ve seen a positive response to the launch, but we’ve also received feedback from people that we could make the play experience across the app, BeatBits, music and minifigures even simpler. So, we’re taking that onboard and together with Universal Music Group are going to pilot some new ideas in 2022, then release new play experiences in 2023 and beyond.

LEGO VIDIYO is very much still available, the current products will continue to be sold in stores and marketed globally, and we’re continuing to support this fantastic play experience, including new updates and fun challenges to the app to inspire children’s creative music video making.

Thank you for your continued support of the LEGO brand, we hope for your understanding behind this decision.