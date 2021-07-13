Peacemaker: concluse le riprese della serie TV con John Cena
Le riprese di Peacemaker si sono appena concluse, secondo quanto annunciato da James Gunn su Twitter.
Dopo mesi di produzione anche le riprese di Peacemaker si sono concluse: la serie TV spin-off di The Suicide Squad ha chiuso con i lavori sul set, e ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso regista James Gunn in un post su Twitter.
Questo è il post di Gunn che annuncia la fine delle riprese di Peacemaker.
And that’s a wrap on Day 131 & Season One of #Peacemaker. Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to @HBOMax – here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2021
Ecco le sue parole:
Dopo 131 giorni le riprese della prima stagione di Peacemaker si sono concluse. Meno di un anno fa avevo presentato un soggetto di massima ad HBO Max. Ora, undici mesi dopo, siamo qui con 8 fantastici episodi già pronti. Cast e squadra di lavoro vi adoro. Grazie per averci messi l’anima ed il cuore all’interno di questo progetto.
Per lo show su Peacemaker sono stati coinvolti John Cena che interpreterà il protagonista Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, un vigilane pacifista che lotta per riportare la pace; Steve Agee sarà John Economos, Danielle Brooks farà Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick sarà Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland interpreterà Emilia Harcourt, Chris Conrad sarà Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl farà Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji interpreterà Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro sarà Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang farà Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow sarà Keeya, e Rizwan Manji sarà Jamil.
Peacemaker farà il suo esordio a gennaio 2022.
