Peacemaker: concluse le riprese della serie TV con John Cena

Dopo mesi di produzione anche le riprese di Peacemaker si sono concluse: la serie TV spin-off di The Suicide Squad ha chiuso con i lavori sul set, e ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso regista James Gunn in un post su Twitter.

Questo è il post di Gunn che annuncia la fine delle riprese di Peacemaker.

And that’s a wrap on Day 131 & Season One of #Peacemaker. Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to @HBOMax – here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project.

