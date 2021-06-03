Borderlands: dopo quello di Cate Blanchett, ecco tutti i teaser dei personaggi

La produzione di Borderlands ha deciso di rilasciare i teaser fotografici di tutti i protagonisti del singolare film tratto dal videogioco.

di Marco Lucio Papaleo

3 secondi fa

Tiny Tina cover borderlands

Jamie Lee Curtis c’ha preso gusto, a quanto pare: dopo aver pubblicato un particolare scatto in controluce della silhouette di Cate Blanchette nei panni della protagonista Lilith, ha provveduto a pubblicare anche il proprio, subito seguita nell’intento dall’account ufficiale del film per gli altri personaggi.

Ecco quindi la dottoressa Patricia Tannis, Roland (“ex soldato, in parte bandito, in parte cacciatore, in parte rinnegato…”), la dolce ed esplosiva Tiny Tina, lo scellerato Krieg e il bizzarro CLAP-TP. Non c’è che dire, le sagome rendono bene l’idea… anche se bisognerà poi vedere l’effetto finale!

Il film sarà direttamente ispirato dal noto videogioco uscito nel 2009 per 2K Games e che ha poi dato vita a una serie, con altri cinque capitoli tra sequel, prequel e spin-off.

Nel film seguiremo le avventure di Lilith, una famigerata fuorilegge dal misterioso passato che torna controvoglia sul suo pianeta natale, Pandora, per cercare una ragazza, figlia del potente Atlas. Nel suo viaggio, stringerà un’alleanza inaspettata con il mercenario in cerca di redenzione Roland, la ferina e distruttiva Tiny Tina, il possente Krieg, la scienziata Tannis e il bizzarro robot Claptrap.

Il cast comprende molti nomi noti: il regista è Eli Roth, mentre tra gli interpreti troviamo Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Dr. Patricia Tannis), Jack Black (Claptrap), oltre ad Édgar Ramírez (Atlas), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), Florian Munteanu (Krieg) ed Haley Bennett.

Non sappiamo quando il film arriverà nei cinema: la produzione, ad ogni modo, è di Avi Arad, quindi fa ben sperare in un prodotto solido e “consegnato” ai cinema in tempi brevi.

Leggi anche:

Borderlands: nuova motion picture dal film ispirato al videogioco

Borderlands: una motion picture dal film ispirato al videogioco

TAG
Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis pubblica un teaser della protagonista Lilith
Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis pubblica un teaser della protagonista Lilith
Borderlands: una motion picture dal film ispirato al videogioco
Borderlands: una motion picture dal film ispirato al videogioco
Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis e la curiosa foto dal set
Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis e la curiosa foto dal set
Borderlands: Janina Gavankar sarà il Comandante Knoxx
Borderlands: Janina Gavankar sarà il Comandante Knoxx
Borderlands: Olivier Richters sarà il leader dei banditi Krom
Borderlands: Olivier Richters sarà il leader dei banditi Krom
Borderlands: Edgar Ramirez sarà Atlas nell’adattamento del videogioco
Borderlands: Edgar Ramirez sarà Atlas nell’adattamento del videogioco
Borderlands: Ariana Greenblatt si unisce al cast, sarà Tiny Tina
Borderlands: Ariana Greenblatt si unisce al cast, sarà Tiny Tina