Borderlands: dopo quello di Cate Blanchett, ecco tutti i teaser dei personaggi

Jamie Lee Curtis c’ha preso gusto, a quanto pare: dopo aver pubblicato un particolare scatto in controluce della silhouette di Cate Blanchette nei panni della protagonista Lilith, ha provveduto a pubblicare anche il proprio, subito seguita nell’intento dall’account ufficiale del film per gli altri personaggi.

Dr. Patricia Tannis, in @borderlandsfilm who some call INSANE (LY) SMART emphasis on the first part! Well, the joke is on them because I'm an NPC and I'm #inthemovie

She's 'just friends' with EchoNet who is a #cheater @lionsgate@realeliroth@picturestart@GearboxOfficial pic.twitter.com/wsbsjXeIsi — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 3, 2021

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett

From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @therealeliroth@gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate

Arad Productions pic.twitter.com/R193HTGBZj — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 1, 2021

Ecco quindi la dottoressa Patricia Tannis, Roland (“ex soldato, in parte bandito, in parte cacciatore, in parte rinnegato…”), la dolce ed esplosiva Tiny Tina, lo scellerato Krieg e il bizzarro CLAP-TP. Non c’è che dire, le sagome rendono bene l’idea… anche se bisognerà poi vedere l’effetto finale!

Alright #Roland, former soldier of the Crimson Lance. Part bandit, part hunter, and part renegade… But all I’m allowed to show you is the silhouette part. #BorderlandsMovie is going to be WILD and we can’t wait for you to see what we've has been up to! 📸 @jamieleecurtis pic.twitter.com/uRR9EcCbBS — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

Here’s a lil shadow shaped like #TinyTina! She’s just your typical interplanetary orphan with a genuine love for blowing things up. Also loves tea parties with stuffed animals! Get ready for BADONKADONK TIME (aka #BorderlandsMovie)! 📸 @jamieleecurtis pic.twitter.com/3nQtTyJxTN — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

Not your average Psycho…#Krieg is just trying to get through each day in Pandora, one axe rampage at a time. He’s also besties with #TinyTina. #BORDERLANDSMOVIE!! 📸 @jamieleecurtis pic.twitter.com/D51VvS5vET — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

CL4P-TP is a general purpose steward bot (think bulletproof Roomba with limitless knowledge but crippling anxiety). If he had any friends, they’d call him #CLAPTRAP! Get ready for #BorderlandsMovie, now in production! 📸 @jamieleecurtis pic.twitter.com/tlcFm3UYGk — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

Il film sarà direttamente ispirato dal noto videogioco uscito nel 2009 per 2K Games e che ha poi dato vita a una serie, con altri cinque capitoli tra sequel, prequel e spin-off.

Nel film seguiremo le avventure di Lilith, una famigerata fuorilegge dal misterioso passato che torna controvoglia sul suo pianeta natale, Pandora, per cercare una ragazza, figlia del potente Atlas. Nel suo viaggio, stringerà un’alleanza inaspettata con il mercenario in cerca di redenzione Roland, la ferina e distruttiva Tiny Tina, il possente Krieg, la scienziata Tannis e il bizzarro robot Claptrap.

Il cast comprende molti nomi noti: il regista è Eli Roth, mentre tra gli interpreti troviamo Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Dr. Patricia Tannis), Jack Black (Claptrap), oltre ad Édgar Ramírez (Atlas), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), Florian Munteanu (Krieg) ed Haley Bennett.

Non sappiamo quando il film arriverà nei cinema: la produzione, ad ogni modo, è di Avi Arad, quindi fa ben sperare in un prodotto solido e “consegnato” ai cinema in tempi brevi.

Leggi anche:

