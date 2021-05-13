Army of Thieves: la sinossi del prequel di Army of the Dead

Netflix ha condiviso la prima sinossi dedicata ad Army of Thieves, il film prequel basato su Army of the Dead.

Netflix ha condiviso la prima sinossi ufficiale dedicata ad Army of Thieves, il film live-action che farà da prequel ad Army of the Dead. Si tratta di un lungometraggio che si affiancherà al progetto di una serie animata intitolata Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Qui sotto trovate la sinossi di Army of Thieves:

Una donna misteriosa ingaggia il cassiere bancario Dieter per assisterla in una rapina su delle casseforti, apparentemente impossibili da espugnare, in Europa.

A dirigere il nuovo film sarà Matthias Schweighöfer, che sarà anche protagonista del lungometraggio, ed il cui personaggio farà il suo esordio proprio nel film di Zack Snyder Army of the Dead. Il suo character sarà proprio quello di Dieter.

Army of the Dead, invece, uscirà su Netflix il 21 maggio. Il lungometraggio che mischierà gli zombie con gli Heist-Movie avrà nel cast Dave Bautista ( grande protagonista de I Guardiani della Galassia), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) e Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).