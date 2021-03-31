John Cena sta rilasciando interviste vestito da Peacemaker

L'attore e wrestler John Cena sta rilasciando interviste vestito da Peacemaker, personaggio che interpreta nel film The Suicide Squad.

di Emanuele Bianchi

2 giorni fa

John Cena sta rilasciando interviste vestito da Peacemaker

Il prossimo 5 agosto arriverà nei cinema il cinecomic The Suicide Squad, che vede nel cast anche la presenza di John Cena nei panni di Peacemaker, ruolo che vestirà anche nella serie Tv spin-off di HBO Max. Proprio per promuovere la serie ed il film l’attore e wrestler sta rilasciando le interviste indossando il costume del personaggio. A rivelare il divertente fatto è il regista James Gunn con un post su Twitter, in cui assicura di non aver chiesto nulla all’attore.

Le riprese della serie dedicata a Peacemaker sono attualmente in corso di svolgimento in Canada, come testimoniano le foro rilasciate da James Gunn, e saranno incentrate sulle origini del personaggio DC. Nel cast troviamo anche Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), e Chris Conrad (Patriot), mentre Steve Agee e Jennifer Holland riprenderanno il loro ruolo di The Suicide Squad.

Lo show scritto, diretto e prodotto da James Gunn arriverà a gennaio 2022 su HBO Max, a produrre troviamo DC Films, The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment e Warner Bros. Television.

 

