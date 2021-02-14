BRICKNAUTS

TOTY 2021: LEGO si aggiudica quattro premi durante l’evento online

Simone Bissi
1 giorno fa

TOTY 2021

Durante l’evento online di premiazione dei TOTY 2021 (Toy Of The Year) ben quattro set LEGO si sono aggiudicati un premio nella loro rispettiva categoria.

Annunciati venerdì 12 febbraio, durante l’evento completamente in live streaming, i vincitori dei TOTY Awards 2021 che normalmente venivano presentati al New Toy Fair in febbraio di ogni anno ma che per ovvi motivi quest’anno non si sono tenuti fisicamente ma solo virtualmente.

Durante l’evento di anno scorso LEGO aveva vinto in tre categorie mentre quest’anno, dopo le selezioni avvenute in ottobre, il verdetto finale ha visto vincere quattro set LEGO nelle quattro categorie di seguito elencate.

 

 

Collectible of the Year

LEGO 71361 Super Mario Character Packs

TOTY 2021

 

 

Construction Toy of the Year

LEGO 75292 Star Wars The Razor Crest

TOTY 2021

Playset of the Year

LEGO 71369 Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set

Specialty Toy of the Year

LEGO Ideas 21323 Grand Piano

TOTY 2021

 

 

 

 

domenica 14 Febbraio 2021 - 17:33
