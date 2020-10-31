Toy of The Year 2021: i set LEGO in nomination che potete votare

Svelate le nomination dei giocattoli finalisti, tra cui vari set LEGO, per l’ambito premio Toy of The Year Awards 2021.

Sono state svelate le nomination dei finalisti del TOTY2021, il Toy Of The Year 2021 Award, ovvero la selezione dei migliori giocattoli dell’anno passato, i cui vincitori, divisi per categoria, verranno ufficializzati al New York Toy Fair di maggio (salvo ulteriori posticipi). Presenti ovviamente anche alcuni set LEGO® che potete votare.

Per quanto riguarda i set LEGO, sono stati candidati un totale di otto set divisi in sette categorie ed elencati di seguito.

LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (71361)

LEGO Friends Rescue Mission Boat (41381)

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (75292)

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360)

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (71369)

LEGO DUPLO Modular Playhouse (10929)

LEGO Ideas Grand Piano (21323)

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 (42115)