Toy of The Year 2021: i set LEGO in nomination che potete votare

1 ora fa

Toy of The Year 2021

Svelate le nomination dei giocattoli finalisti, tra cui vari set LEGO, per l’ambito premio Toy of The Year Awards 2021.

Sono state svelate le nomination dei finalisti del TOTY2021, il Toy Of The Year 2021 Award, ovvero la selezione dei migliori giocattoli dell’anno passato, i cui vincitori, divisi per categoria, verranno ufficializzati al New York Toy Fair di maggio (salvo ulteriori posticipi). Presenti ovviamente anche alcuni set LEGO® che potete votare.

 

Tre set LEGO si aggiudicano il premio TOTY al Toy Fair di New York

 

Per quanto riguarda i set LEGO, sono stati candidati un totale di otto set divisi in sette categorie ed elencati di seguito.

 

Collectible of the Year

LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (71361)

Construction Toy of the Year

Construction Toy of the Year

LEGO Friends Rescue Mission Boat (41381)

Toy of The Year 2021

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (75292)

 

Innovative Toy of the Year

Innovative Toy of the Year

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360)

Playset of the Year

Playset of the Year

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (71369)

Preschool of the Year

LEGO DUPLO Modular Playhouse (10929)

Specialty Toy of the Year

LEGO Ideas Grand Piano (21323)

Vehicle of the Year

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 (42115)

 

 

 

LN Panic Mode - Premi "P" per tornare a Lega Nerd