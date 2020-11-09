Animali Fantastici 3, i fan vorrebbero il ritorno di Colin Farrell

Visto il licenziamento di Johnny Depp, i fan chiedono a gran voce il ritorno di Colin Farrell in animali Fantastici 3.

Come ormai ben tutti sanno Johnny Depp non fa più parte del franchise di Animali Fantastici. L’attore interprete del villain Gellert Grindelwalt ha fatto un passo indietro accontentando la Warner Bros. e non sarà quindi presente in Animali Fantastici 3. Ora la casa di produzione si vede costretta ad effettuare un recasting per il personaggio del temibile mago.

In attesa però di sapere chi sarà il sostituto di Depp, il popolo del web non è stato di certo con le mani in mano, ma anzi ha già fatto sapere che gradirebbe il ritorno di Colin Farrell. L’attore ha già preso parte al franchise interpretando Percival Graves nel primo capitolo. Di seguito alcuni tweet a riguardo:

Question… Can we see Colin Farrell return instead? He original played Grindelwald and was great. pic.twitter.com/pxvxrsoqk1 — Ben Rolph (@TheDCTVshow) November 6, 2020

They had and wasted a perfectly good Colin Farrell!https://t.co/RREtJYrR1d — Mark O. Stack (@MarkOStack) November 6, 2020

Bring Colin Farrell back immediately and pretend nothing changed. https://t.co/h4d9sUyrXX — Erica Jordan (@TheNYCFilmChick) November 6, 2020

Remember when Colin Farrell was in the first one as the same character and they could have avoided all of this by just… sticking with him https://t.co/eMbL1kfTFY — Carlos A. Morales (@CarlosAlonzoM) November 6, 2020

enjoying a friday afternoon bath bomb and reading some articles, can’t believe Grindelwald is finally paying for his crimes — zak 🗣🍼💜💪 (@ZakKondratenko) November 6, 2020

NEWS: Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.

FANS: Can we get Colin Farrell out again? pic.twitter.com/dLpOhNoasF — ThomasMarron (@TomDaniel007) November 6, 2020

tired: get Colin Farrell back for Grindelwald wired: put a mustache on Tilda Swinton https://t.co/UmhvEZ7tdC — Kyle Dodson! We've Got Dodson Here! (@KyleDodsonFunny) November 6, 2020

Vi ricordiamo che Animali Fantastici 3 uscirà nell’estate 2022. Diretto ancora da David Yates su una sceneggiatura di J.K. Rowling e Steve Kloves, il film sarà ambientato tra io de Janeiro, Londra e Berlino. Protagonisti sono Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Silente), Ezra Miller (Credence/Aurelius Silente), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) e Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

Voi cosa ne pensate, vorreste il ritorno di Colin Farrell nei panni del mago Gellert Grindelwald?

