Animali Fantastici 3, i fan vorrebbero il ritorno di Colin Farrell

Emanuele Bianchi Emanuele Bianchi
7 ore fa

Visto il licenziamento di Johnny Depp, i fan chiedono a gran voce il ritorno di Colin Farrell in animali Fantastici 3.

Come ormai ben tutti sanno Johnny Depp non fa più parte del franchise di Animali Fantastici. L’attore interprete del villain Gellert Grindelwalt ha fatto un passo indietro accontentando la Warner Bros. e non sarà quindi presente in Animali Fantastici 3. Ora la casa di produzione si vede costretta ad effettuare un recasting per il personaggio del temibile mago.

In attesa però di sapere chi sarà il sostituto di Depp, il popolo del web non è stato di certo con le mani in mano, ma anzi ha già fatto sapere che gradirebbe il ritorno di Colin Farrell. L’attore ha già preso parte al franchise interpretando Percival Graves nel primo capitolo. Di seguito alcuni tweet a riguardo:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vi ricordiamo che Animali Fantastici 3 uscirà nell’estate 2022. Diretto ancora da David Yates su una sceneggiatura di J.K. Rowling e Steve Kloves, il film sarà ambientato tra io de Janeiro, Londra e Berlino. Protagonisti sono Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Silente), Ezra Miller (Credence/Aurelius Silente), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) e Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

Voi cosa ne pensate, vorreste il ritorno di Colin Farrell nei panni del mago Gellert Grindelwald?

 

