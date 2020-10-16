LEGO selfie per i cani: la cabina LEGO Mindstorms creata da Simone Giertz

Per promuovere il lancio del nuovo set LEGO Mindstorms 51515, l’inventrice di robot Simone Giertz ha creato una cabina LEGO per scattare selfie al suo cane Scraps.

L’inventrice e maga della robotica Simone Giertz ci mostra la sua ultima invenzione creata con mattoncini LEGO ed il nuovo mattoncino programmabile LEGO Mindstorms presente nel nuovo set 51515 Robot Inventor.

L’invenzione è una cabina selfie per cani (in particolare per il suo Scraps), azionata dagli stessi animali una volta entrati al suo interno, tramite una pedaliera che fa azionare il tasto di scatto posizionato su una GoPro anch’essa inserita all’interno di una cornice LEGO e che, come ricompensa, elargisce croccantini.

L’opera è stata realizzata per promuovere il set 51515 in vendita da oggi su LEGO Store ed è stata progettata per celebrare le possibilità creative che questo nuovo set offre.

Di seguito il comunicato stampa dell’annuncio

SAY CHEESE! INVENTOR SIMONE GIERTZ CREATES ROBOT-POWERED DOG SELFIE BOOTH WITH LEGO® MINDSTORMS®

Today, inventor and robotics whizz Simone Giertz unveiled her latest mechanical marvel, a Robot-Powered Dog Selfie Booth. Price per photo: 1 press of a paw.

Designed to celebrate the creative building and coding possibilities that the new LEGO® MINDSTORMS® Robot Inventor offers inventors and creators, the booth was specially designed by Simone Giertz for her beloved puppy, Scraps. By pressing her paw on a panel that is placed on the floor of the booth, Scraps can trigger a camera that snaps a quick photo, while simultaneously rewarding her by dispensing a treat – with the process powered entirely by elements, motors and sensors from the new LEGO® MINDSTORMS® Robot Inventor set.

Simone is best known for her hilarious robot creations that offer an automated helping hand for everyday tasks. From a robot that feeds you soup, a machine that chops vegetables, to a drone that cuts hair, Simone’s ingenious inventions never fail to impress and amuse her fans.

For the aspiring creator who’s inspired by Simone’s creativity, the new LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor offers a fun, exciting way to build coding confidence. It’s possible to create and code one of five personality- packed robots or dream-up your own inventions like Simone has. With nearly 8 in 10 parents saying that children who know how to code will have more success in the future1, and 7 in 10 children saying they wish they could play with robots more2, the new LEGO MINDSTORMS provides the ultimate playful learning experience for those aged 10+.

“’Build something cool with the LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor set’ is both one of the most fun and trickiest briefs I’ve ever received. So. Many. Possibilities…” said Simone. “So, I turned to my three-legged dog and advisor Scraps. She’s always with me in the workshop, and my camera roll is pretty much exclusively photos of her. But I still want more dog photos, especially during 2020. So what if I cut out the middle-man and found a way for her to take photos of herself instead? And that’s how I came up with the dog selfie booth. I think it might be the first one in the world? I’ve seen photo booths for dogs out there, but not one where it’s the dogs taking photos themselves.”

Lena Dixen, Head of Product and Marketing Development at the LEGO Group, said: “Simone’s puppy-powered creation made us smile so much. LEGO MINDSTORMS is designed to help young inventors raise their coding and building confidence and give them the tools to create anything they can imagine. By showing how creative you can be with the new LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor set, we aim to inspire kids to design and build their own models and inventions that can walk, think and do even more than ever before”.