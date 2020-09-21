LEGO The Child: annunciato ufficialmente il set 75318 da The Mandalorian

Annunciato ufficialmente il set LEGO Star Wars tratto dalla serie The Mandalorian, il 75318 The Child, già visto sugli scaffali di un LEGO Store in Lussemburgo.

Ampiamente analizzato a fine agosto arriva il comunicato stampa che ufficializza il set The Child 75318 con cui ricreare il co-protagonista della serie tv The Mandalorian presente su Disney+.

The Child, (precedentemente soprannominato Baby Yoda dai fan), sarà disponibile dal 30 ottobre ed in preordine già da oggi al prezzo di 84,99 Eur.

Sarà composto da 1073 pezzi i quali daranno vita al personaggio, alto 20 cm (quindi non a grandezza naturale) le cui orecchie, la testa e la mano saranno posizionabili.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=401228724209566

Presente inoltre la minifigure, la classica targhetta con le indicazioni legate al personaggio della saga ed il piccolo pomello sferico che il personaggio recupera all’interno della Razor Crest di Mando.

Di seguito il comunicato stampa ufficiale con alcuni dettagli raccontati dal designer ufficiale Michael Lee Stockwell.

Today, the LEGO Group reveals its latest construction set featuring the beloved character from the Lucasfilm series Star Wars: The Mandalorian™. The LEGO® Star Wars™ The Child construction set is inspired by the small-in-size but powerful-in-charisma character, the Child (or Baby Yoda as fans have affectionately dubbed the character), from the series. The building set will be available globally from October 30th, with pre-orders starting today as part of the Mando Mondays program announcement from Disney and Lucasfilm.Measuring just under 20cm (7.8 inches) in height, builders can experience the fun of building a set inspired by one of their favourite The Mandalorian™ stars in 1,073 pieces. Designed for fans aged 10 and over, builders can make the model their own. With a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth, fans can choose from a range of the Child’s famous expressions when putting their finished model on display.“When I received the challenge to create a LEGO brick-built version of the Child, I knew that I had to get it just right” says Michael Lee Stockwell, Design Manager, LEGO® Star Wars™. “The goal was to capture the charm, and above all, the cuteness of the character, so we worked meticulously, choosing and placing each and every brick. We even included authentic details like the gearstick knob – a favourite toy of the Child as seen in the series.”

The construction set comes with an information plaque, which includes the Child’s height and age, and a LEGO® Star Wars™ Minifigure of the Child to complete a charming display.

75318 LEGO® Star Wars™ The Child construction set will be available for pre-order from 21st September and then globally from 30th October, directly via LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and other retailers.