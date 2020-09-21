Emmy Awards 2020: dominano Watchmen e Schitt’s Creek, ecco i vincitori

Watchmen e la serie comedy Schitt’s Creek dominano agli Emmy Awards 2020 con 11 e 7 premi rispettivamente. Ecco i vincitori.

Anche gli Emmy Awards 2020 si sono svolti virtualmente, con una cerimonia condotta da Jimmy Kimmel. I grandi vincitori della serata sono stati Watchmen, che si è portata a casa ben 11 premi, e la piccola serie comedy Schitt’s Creek, che è ancora inedita in Italia, e che ha ottenuto ben 7 premi.

La cerimonia ha concluso una serie di giornate dedicate agli Emmy, che nei giorni scorsi hanno celebrato anche i Creative Arts Awards.

Ma andiamo a vedere tutti i vincitori.

Jason Bateman, Ozark Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Steve Carell, The Morning Show Brian Cox, Succession Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession (VINCITORE)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) Olivia Colman (The Crown) Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Zendaya (Euphoria) (VINCITORE)

Curb your enthusiasm Dead to me The Good Place Insecure The Kominsky Method The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE) What We Do in The Shadows

Better Call Saul The Crown The Handmaid’s Tale Killing Eve The Mandalorian Ozark Stranger Things Succession (VINCITORE)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un drama

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark (VINCITORE)

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (VINCITORE)

Mark Duplass ,The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini ,Dead To Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)

Issa Rae ,Insecure

Tracee Ellis, Ross Black-ish

Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)

Migliore serie limitata

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen (VINCITORE)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know this much is true (VINCITORE)

Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen (VINCITORE)

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (VINCITORE)

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Holland Taylo,r Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (VINCITORE)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Migliore serie animata

Big Mouth – Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!

Bob’s Burgers – Pig Trouble In Little Tina

BoJack Horseman – The View From Halfway Down

Rick And Morty – The Vat Of Acid Episode (VINCITORE)

The Simpsons – Thanksgiving Of Horror

Mentre, per quanto riguarda i premi alla regia: per le serie drammatiche è stato premiato Andrij Parekh per Succession; per le serie limitate Maria Schrader con il suo Unorthodox; per la regia di una serie comedy l’Emmy è andato a Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy di Schitt’s Creek.

Infine, Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson sono stati premiati come migliori sceneggiatori per Watchmen, ed in particolare per l’episodio This Extraordinary Being.