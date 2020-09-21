Emmy Awards 2020: dominano Watchmen e Schitt’s Creek, ecco i vincitori
Watchmen e la serie comedy Schitt’s Creek dominano agli Emmy Awards 2020 con 11 e 7 premi rispettivamente. Ecco i vincitori.
Anche gli Emmy Awards 2020 si sono svolti virtualmente, con una cerimonia condotta da Jimmy Kimmel. I grandi vincitori della serata sono stati Watchmen, che si è portata a casa ben 11 premi, e la piccola serie comedy Schitt’s Creek, che è ancora inedita in Italia, e che ha ottenuto ben 7 premi.
La cerimonia ha concluso una serie di giornate dedicate agli Emmy, che nei giorni scorsi hanno celebrato anche i Creative Arts Awards.
Ma andiamo a vedere tutti i vincitori.
Migliore serie drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession (VINCITORE)
Migliore serie comedy
Curb your enthusiasm
Dead to me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
What We Do in The Shadows
Miglior attrice protagonista in un drama
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria) (VINCITORE)
Migliore attore protagonista in un drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession (VINCITORE)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in un drama
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark (VINCITORE)
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (VINCITORE)
Mark Duplass ,The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini ,Dead To Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
Issa Rae ,Insecure
Tracee Ellis, Ross Black-ish
Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
Migliore serie limitata
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen (VINCITORE)
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know this much is true (VINCITORE)
Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen (VINCITORE)
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (VINCITORE)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv
Holland Taylo,r Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (VINCITORE)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Migliore serie animata
Big Mouth – Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Bob’s Burgers – Pig Trouble In Little Tina
BoJack Horseman – The View From Halfway Down
Rick And Morty – The Vat Of Acid Episode (VINCITORE)
The Simpsons – Thanksgiving Of Horror
Mentre, per quanto riguarda i premi alla regia: per le serie drammatiche è stato premiato Andrij Parekh per Succession; per le serie limitate Maria Schrader con il suo Unorthodox; per la regia di una serie comedy l’Emmy è andato a Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy di Schitt’s Creek.
Infine, Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson sono stati premiati come migliori sceneggiatori per Watchmen, ed in particolare per l’episodio This Extraordinary Being.
