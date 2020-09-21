Emmy Awards 2020: dominano Watchmen e Schitt’s Creek, ecco i vincitori

Emmy 2020

Watchmen e la serie comedy Schitt’s Creek dominano agli Emmy Awards 2020 con 11 e 7 premi rispettivamente. Ecco i vincitori.

Anche gli Emmy Awards 2020 si sono svolti virtualmente, con una cerimonia condotta da Jimmy Kimmel. I grandi vincitori della serata sono stati Watchmen, che si è portata a casa ben 11 premi, e la piccola serie comedy Schitt’s Creek, che è ancora inedita in Italia, e che ha ottenuto ben 7 premi.

La cerimonia ha concluso una serie di giornate dedicate agli Emmy, che nei giorni scorsi hanno celebrato anche i Creative Arts Awards. 

Ma andiamo a vedere tutti i vincitori.

 

Migliore serie drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession (VINCITORE)

 

 

Migliore serie comedy

Curb your enthusiasm
Dead to me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
What We Do in The Shadows

 

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in un drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria) (VINCITORE)

 

 

Migliore attore protagonista in un drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession (VINCITORE)

 

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un drama

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark (VINCITORE)
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld

 

 

Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (VINCITORE)
Mark Duplass ,The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

 

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 

 

Migliore attrice protagonista in una comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini ,Dead To Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)
Issa Rae ,Insecure
Tracee Ellis, Ross Black-ish

 

 

Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)

 

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (VINCITORE)

 

 

Migliore serie limitata

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen (VINCITORE)

 

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know this much is true (VINCITORE)

 

 

Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen (VINCITORE)
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

 

 

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (VINCITORE)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen

 

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Holland Taylo,r Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (VINCITORE)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen

 

 

Migliore serie animata

Big Mouth – Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Bob’s Burgers – Pig Trouble In Little Tina
BoJack Horseman – The View From Halfway Down
Rick And Morty – The Vat Of Acid Episode (VINCITORE)
The Simpsons – Thanksgiving Of Horror

 

Mentre, per quanto riguarda i premi alla regia: per le serie drammatiche è stato premiato Andrij Parekh  per Succession; per le serie limitate Maria Schrader con il suo Unorthodox; per la regia di una serie comedy l’Emmy è andato a Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy  di Schitt’s Creek.

Infine, Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson sono stati premiati come migliori sceneggiatori per Watchmen, ed in particolare per l’episodio This Extraordinary Being.

 

